Siraj Holdings LLC Invests Heavily in Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, Securing 23.33% Stake

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15: Siraj Holdings LLC has significantly bolstered its position in the technology sector with the acquisition of 17,57,25,000 equity shares in Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, representing a substantial 23.33% of the company's total voting capital. This strategic investment was executed through a preferential allotment, effective December 10, 2025, marking Siraj Holdings LLC's emergence as a key shareholder and an influential force in shaping the future trajectory of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd.

The preferential allotment has led to a notable expansion of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd’s equity base, with its total equity capital increasing from 43,62,81,600 to 75,30,81,600. This capital infusion is poised to fuel the company’s growth initiatives and support its operational objectives. The transaction is part of a larger strategic move by Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, which recently secured in-principle approval from the stock exchange for a swap of equity shares via preferential allotment to facilitate the acquisition of AIS ANYWHERE.

In conjunction with this broader acquisition, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd announced a Board Meeting on December 10, 2025, to allot a total of 31,68,00,000 equity shares of Re 1 each, at a price not less than Rs 23.06 per share. These shares will be distributed between Mrs Janaki Yarlagadda (Promoter category), receiving 14,10,75,000 shares, and Siraj Holdings LLC (Non-Promoter category), receiving the aforementioned 17,57,25,000 shares. The company has been advised to meticulously adhere to all pertinent SEBI regulations, including securing undertakings from allottees to refrain from intra-day trading or pre-allotment share sales.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, established in 1991, is a recognized global leader in AI-driven enterprise solutions. With a market capitalization of approximately USD 118.87 million and operations spanning over 10 countries, the company specializes in providing advanced, secure, and scalable solutions for the Defence, cybersecurity, and enterprise digital transformation sectors. BCSSL remains dedicated to its path of continuous growth and investment in next-generation platforms, ensuring its clients benefit from future-ready operations and robust technologies.

