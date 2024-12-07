Sitharaman chairs pre-budget consultation with farmer associations

New Delhi [India], December 7 : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the second Pre-Budget Consultation meeting on Saturday with representatives from various farmer associations and prominent agricultural economists in the national capital.

The discussions were held as part of preparations for the Union Budget 2025-26.

The meeting focused on understanding the key challenges and opportunities in the agriculture sector. Representatives from the farming community shared their suggestions on policy changes, budgetary support, and reforms aimed at strengthening the rural economy and improving farmers' welfare.

Aricultural economists also provided insights on sustainable agricultural practices, productivity enhancement, and market reforms.

"Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt.@nsitharaman chairs the second Pre-Budget Consultation with various farmer associations and leading agricultural economists in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2025-26, in New Delhi, today," Finance Ministry said in a post on X.

Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, Finance Secretary, and senior officials from the Department of Economic Affairs and the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) were also present during the consultation.

This consultation is part of a series of meetings the Finance Ministry is conducting to gather inputs from stakeholders across various sectors for a comprehensive and inclusive budget.

Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a pre-Budget meeting with leading economists to gather their inputs and suggestions for the upcoming Budget.

The meeting took place on Friday in the national capital.

The Finance Ministry conducts several pre-Budget consultation meetings annually with experts, industry leaders, economists, and state officials. The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year has already begun.

As in previous years, the Budget for 2025-26 is expected to be tabled on February 1.

