Sitharaman to hold pre-budget meeting with state finance ministers

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to hold a pre-budget meeting with state finance ministers on December 30.

This will be a part of a series of pre-budget consultations being held in the run-up to the Union Budget 2022-23.

While most of the consultation meetings this year have been conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting with state finance ministers will take place at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor