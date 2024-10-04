Six Faculty from Parul University Earn Spot in 2024 Global Top 2% Scientists Ranking

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India] October 4:Six of its distinguished faculty members from Vadodara's Parul University have been ranked among the world's top 2% scientists for 2024, selected from a pool of 223,153 scientists globally. Stanford University and Elsevier conducted a worldwide analysis that included citations and a percentile rank of 2% to evaluate the top 100,000 scientists by citation score(c-score). This distinguished recognition comes as a result of the commitment to research and academic excellence which these faculties of Parul University have been pursuing supported by the University's robust research policies.

Among this year's eminent scientists from the University is Prof. Dr. M.H. Fulekar an expert in environmental science for his ground-breaking sustainable technologies, Dr. Vishal Sorathiya an expert in electronics engineering for his innovations in Optoelectronics and Photonics, Dr. Mitesh Patel an expert in microbiology for his research on microbial characteristics, Dr. Pranav Kumar Prabhakar in the medicinal & biomolecular chemistry for his work on type-2 diabetes and metabolic ailments, Dr. Deep Pooja in pharmaceutical sciences for advancements in drug delivery systems and nanomedicine and Dr. M.R. Yadav, an expert in medicinal chemistry who is also the Director of the Research and Development Centre at Parul University and notable for his expertise in drug design and development.

Dr. Geetika Madan Patel, Vice President & Chairperson (Research & Development) at Parul University, noted, “Research and innovation have always been one of our focus areas, and this accomplishment is a testament to the same.” “All these researchers are from different domains, which displays the robust multidisciplinary research ecosystem at the university,” she added. Dr. Devanshu Patel, President of Parul University, expressed his pride in this achievement, saying, “Parul University remains committed to providing world-class research opportunities and contributing impactful solutions globally.”

As Parul University celebrates this outstanding accomplishment, it continues to strive for excellence in teaching and research, encouraging a future wave of academics and investigators among the world's best.

