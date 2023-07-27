SIYARAH  is a great Fashion Designer, Motivational Speaker, Model and Actress

New Delhi (India), July 27: Name and Fame are the two most important factors behind a successful personality. Pooja Chawla is one such woman who has achieved success in creating a different identity for herself with her hard work and good intentions. Therefore Pooja Chawla is officially known by the name of ‘SIYARAH’ The name itself speaks a lot about her. Siyarah means star, so is she, who is a great Fashion Designer, Motivational Speaker, Model and Actress.

Let us tell you about the whole journey of Siyarah till now. In the year 2012, Siyarah started her Fashion Studio in Delhi ‘Fab Looks’ which is successfully running and is now preparing to take it to other cities soon. Siyarah had a passion towards modelling and acting during her school days which couldn’t be taken any further, but fortunately, she got a chance to participate in a beauty pageant show in 2019, where she managed to win the title of ‘Beautiful Smile’ with her hard work. There was no looking back for Siyarah after that. Siyarah started getting good opportunities and hence did some commercial shoots; she acted in 3 short movies, including a Govt. Awareness projects can be seen in cinema halls as short movies.

‘’She recently performed in the victory song of Yogi Adityanath Ji’s election result of 2022, which was sung by Udit Narayan Ji and was released on Star News”

“Siyarah can be seen in more than 70 commercial advertisements online and recently got featured in the G20 summit advertisement with PM Modi Ji”

This is not all. Siyarah was felicitated with “BHARAT BHUSHAN AWARD” in 2022 by IHRA & International Peace Corps, for helping voiceless animals.

“ She has been entitled as Inspiring Fashion Designer of the Year 2023” at Hyderabad by WEDO- An organisation working for the better growth of women entrepreneurs.

“She has been invited to many Fashion Shows as a Jury member”

“Her latest achievement was when she got nominated and awarded “Best Fashion Designer & Entrepreneur” By IIAA in Jaipur. This award was given by the glamorous diva of Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Apart from these achievements, she has won many other awards and recognitions. She has won 3 crowns in different categories till now.

“Siyarah has always shown her interests in different areas and one can see her passion on her insta account that has been recently verified by Meta. She often creates entertaining content on this platform and has nearly 140k followers. Her Instagram handle is @beingsiyarah “

Siyarah also has a special place for animals in her heart and is always ready to help the voiceless creatures for them as well as the betterment of society.

“Siyarah believes in self-motivation and positivity & is always ready to take new challenges in life to prove her passion and caliber”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor