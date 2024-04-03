SJVN, IIT Patna ink MoU to improve tunnelling project performance using advanced geological models

New Delhi (India), April 3: Hydroelectric power major Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVN) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Patna (IIT Patna) to use advanced geological models in SJVN's tunnelling project to reduce time and cost overruns.

Ministry of Power, in a statement on Wednesday, said, "One of the key outcomes of this partnership will be the development of predictive analytics algorithms."

"These algorithms, leveraging integrated geotechnical data, will forecast potential risks and provide early warning systems specifically tailored for tunnelling projects. Such proactive measures are expected to substantially mitigate time and cost overruns during project execution," the ministry said.

The MoU was signed in the presence of the Director (Finance), SJVN, A.K Singh and Director, IIT Patna T.N Singh in New Delhi on April 2, 2024.

As per the ministry, the collaboration also aims to evaluate the intricate relationship between overburden and deformation, thereby enhancing the evaluation and design of support systems crucial for tunnelling projects.

By harnessing integrated geotechnical data and 3D geological models, SJVN and IIT Patna aim to identify and analyze potential risks and hazards, the ministry mentioned.

Chairperson and Managing Director, SJVN, Geeta Kapur said that the primary focus of the MoU is to develop cutting-edge methodologies which integrate diverse geotechnical data sources.

"These would include geological surveys, borehole data, geophysical measurements and monitoring data from projects of SJVN," she added.

