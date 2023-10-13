SK Detective Bureau of India Earns Esteemed Title of Most Trusted Detective Agency in South India at Industry Leaders Awards 2023

SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: More than 500+ delegates from India & overseas attended the prestigious Industry Leaders Awards 2023 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai on 8th October, 2023, including popular celebrities from the world of TV, web, Bollywood, & digital space who graced the red carpet of ILA 2023.

The prestigious Industry Leaders Awards (ILA) 2023, organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd celebrated excellence across various industries, SK Detective Bureau of India emerged as a shining star, receiving the coveted title of Most Trusted Detective Agency in South India. Dr. M P Shivakumar, the Managing Director, graciously accepted the honor on behalf of his dedicated team.

India's most prestigious corporate award event the 2nd edition of Industry Leaders Awards 2023 was organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd. The star-studded event was graced by the glamorous diva, Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the chief guest, and Rithvik Dhanjani as the presenter & the anchor enhanced the audience's energy with his unique presentation style. The first edition of the Industry Leaders Awards 2022 was held on 20th November 2022 at Delhi NCR, where Sonali Bendre graced the occasion as Chief Guest. SK Detective Bureau of India has long been known for its unwavering commitment to providing top-notch investigative services across South India. Dr. M P Shivakumar, while receiving the award, stated, "It is an immense honor for us to be recognized as the Most Trusted Detective Agency in South India. We have always believed in delivering the utmost integrity and reliability in our services, and this recognition reaffirms our commitment."

At Industry Leaders Awards (ILA 2023), some of the notable awardees from art & entertainment category included, Surveen Chawla, who received the award for "Best Actress OTT for Rana Naidu", Jennifer Winget awarded "Style Icon of The Year", Nia Sharma received "Fitness Icon of The Year", Arjun Bijlani won the award for "Favourite Anchor of The Year", Juhi Parmar was awarded the "Best Debut Actress OTT - Yeh Meri Family 2", Arjun Mathur won the award for "Outstanding Performer of The Year - Made in Heaven", Anita Hassanandani awarded with "Fan Favourite Star of The Year - Female", Sonnalli Seygall received "Fit & Fab Actor of The Year", Tina Datta won the award for "Best TV Actress - Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum", Dolly Singh received "Promising Debutant of the Year", and Manisha Rani awarded "Reality Show Entertainer of the Year". Besides this outstanding Entrepreneurs, Companies, Institutions, and Organizations from Manufacturing, Services, Education, Healthcare, Spiritual, Beauty & Wellness, Charity/NGO, Retail & Ecom, Start-up company, got honored for their creativity, innovation, quality, and excellent leadership in the respective industry.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd - Digital Marketing Partner played a pivotal role in organizing the grand success that was ILA 2023. Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd, founded in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh and based in New Delhi, India, is a leading company offering web development, digital marketing, and branding company. With a track record of serving over 3000 clients from diverse industries and countries, Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd has been instrumental in ensuring the success of events like ILA 2023.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor