SKF Decor wins the Industry Leaders Awards 2022 for its Outstanding Manufacturing Services

SKF Decor witnessed incredible popularity by serving high-quality and unique designs based on innovative concepts and modern techniques in this respective industry.

Naseem Khan, Director of SKF Decor received the Industry Leaders Awards 2022 in the category of the Most Trusted Furniture Manufacturer & Interior Service Provider in India by the versatile and evergreen beauty of Bollywood personality Sonali Bendre. This renowned corporate award show was held at the marvelous and stunning venue named Jurasic Grand, Haryana. Khan's company was felicitated with this award for modernizing traditional decor appliances with the latest and up-to-date methods.

After receiving the award, Naseem Khan shared his thoughts, "Today, the incredible journey of SKF Decor is completely successful as the grand night of the ILA 2022 business award show has recognized our diligent work and entitled us as the leading brand in our respective industry. Our company will remain indulgent in the path of innovation and will always be committed to provide quality services to the home decor industry. Most importantly, we believe that in the upcoming editions of the ILA award, our company will remain to hold this respectful position and continue to provide the best customer-satisfactory services."

The ILA 2022 was a grand corporate award show which was presented by a reputed company Brand Empower Pvt Ltd whose objective is to nominate the leading business entities for their unmatched business values, boosting the Indian economy, leadership qualities, and breakthrough performance. Rahul Ranjan Singh, the Founder and CEO of Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. and Brand Empower is a young and aspiring entrepreneur. He articulated, "With the notable years of experience in the digital marketing world, whether you are a young or startup business, first understand the needs of the customer and your target audience. Besides this, always take learning from your failure and kick start your journey with the same enthusiasm and positivity."

Naseem Khan, the director of SKF Decor, has 17 years of expertise in this industry. In addition, this versatile company was established in the year 2007 and has been persistently achieving milestones and has gained massive recognition for providing an extensive range of royal, classical, luxurious, and modern furniture such as sofa sets, beds, and dining tables. Despite this, their company is also entitled and committed to provide hassle-free and top-notch services in the scheduled time.

