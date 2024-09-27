SKF India Recognized as the Most Preferred Workplace for Women

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 27: SKF India, the country's leading technology and solutions provider of bearings and services, is honored to be recognized as a 'Most Preferred Workplace for Women' in India by a leading media organization. This recognition acknowledges the company as one of the most preferred companies in India to work for and as a great place to make a career for women. The recognition highlights SKF India's commitment to creating an outstanding work environment for women and showcases its exemplary HR policies and practices.

Mukund Vasudevan, Managing Director, SKF India Ltd. said, "It's an honor to be recognized as most preferred workplace for Women in India and it is a true testament to our forward-thinking HR practices. Furthermore, this underscores our ongoing commitment towards diversity and inclusion, providing an excellent working environment, and ensuring the well-being of our workforce. We will continue to strive towards creating a world-class employee experience where there are possibilities for our employees to grow personally and professionally and achieve their true potential."

As part of its ongoing dedication to fostering an inclusive workplace, SKF India has implemented several initiatives, including the Women's Leadership Programme, SHE Leads. This program is designed to help participants reflect on their strengths, develop high-impact development plans, and enhance their skills in negotiation, influencing, and change management. By understanding organizational dynamics and leveraging external resources such as coaches and facilitators, participants are better equipped to navigate their careers and drive meaningful change within the company.

Additionally, SKF India has undertaken several steps to foster an environment that attracts, develops, retains, and celebrates women within the organization. One such key step is establishing an Employee Resource Group (ERG) specifically tasked with driving inclusion and increasing women representation in the workforce. Such initiatives have helped us move the needle significantly over the last few years.

Ranjan Kumar, Director - People Experience, Ethics, Legal, Sustainability and Corporate Affairs, SKF (India & Southeast Asia), commented on the recognition, "We are immensely proud to be recognized as a Most Preferred Workplace for Women. This recognition reflects our steadfast commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. Our Women's Leadership Programme and our broader diversity initiatives are vital to empowering our employees, enhancing their careers, and ensuring they have equal opportunities for growth. This recognition reinforces our belief in the power of inclusive practices to drive both personal and organizational success."

In addition to this latest achievement, SKF India was also recognized as the 'Top 25 Best Companies to Work for in India' for 2023 in the Business Today - Taggd rankings which captures the perceptions and aspirations of the larger working population of India.

SKF globally remains committed to helping employees grow and become future leaders. Our focus on talent development, upskilling the workforce as well as nurturing an open and inclusive workplace enables employees to deliver impactful results and achieve their career aspirations. SKF always strives to further enhance its employer brand and value proposition to meet the evolving needs of its talent and the industry.

SKF is a world-leading provider of innovative solutions that help industries become more competitive and sustainable. By making products lighter, more efficient, longer lasting, and repairable, we help our customers improve their rotating equipment performance and reduce their environmental impact. Our offering around the rotating shaft includes bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring, and services. Founded in 1907, SKF is represented in approximately 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2023 were SEK 103,881 million and the number of employees was 40,396. www.skf.com/in.

