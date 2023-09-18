‘Skills on Wheels’: Retrofitted bus travels across India imparting skills to youth

New Delhi [India], September 18 : Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla launched the ‘Skills on Wheels’ initiative in collaboration with NSDC and IndusInd Bank, aimed at empowering 60,000 youth over a period of five years

A customized bus with retrofitted tools will promote the 'Skill India Mission’ initiative through 'Skills on Wheels' and will travel across the length and breadth of aspirational and backward districts. The initiative is aimed at spreading awareness at the grassroots level about free skill training programs.

It aims to bridge the gap between the skilled people required in the industry and the unemployed youth by ensuring that the right candidate with a passion for a particular job chooses the right course according to his or her academic background, aptitude, and skill set.

Speaking on the occasion held on Sunday, Pradhan said that as a customised bus with retrofitted tools, ‘Skills On Wheels’ will take the Skill India Mission to the remotest corners of India. The initiative will equip rural youth, particularly women with key Digital Skills and make them job and future-ready, he added.

