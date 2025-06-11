SkinInspired Comes to the Rescue for Parents This Summer with an Innovative Kids Sunscreen

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 11: As the Indian summer peaks and UV levels hit dangerous highs, parents need a sunscreen that truly shields delicate young skin. Award-winning skincare innovator SkinInspired now delivers with KidScreena 100 % mineral, SPF 50+ | PA++++ sunscreen created exclusively for kids and teens.

Why KidScreen Sets a New Benchmark

*Plugging a Critical Gap- A review of the top 10 baby sunscreens in India showed most offered only SPF 30 or PA+++ and often relied on chemical filters like Octyl Methoxycinnamate (OMC), which are not GRASE-approved. KidScreen solves both problems in one step.

*Real-World Ready- Water- and sweat-resistant, fragrance-free, and zero white-cast, so kids stay protected on playgrounds, beaches, and sports fields.

*Stronger, Safer Protection- 25 % non-nano Zinc Oxide (one of the highest concentrations in an Indian kids' sunscreen) gives broad-spectrum defense without chemical filters.

Backed by Science, Trusted by Parents- The brand that won the BEAUTY&YOU India 2024 Award and the Business Excellence Award 2025 brings its dermatology-driven, clean-beauty ethos to children's care.

KidScreen at a Glance - The Science Children's Skin Deserves

Free From:

Oxybenzone * Octinoxate * Parabens * Phthalates * Sulfates * Artificial Fragrances

Founder Speak

"While the sunscreen aisle has seen plenty of innovation, kids' formulas still lag behind on safety and efficacy," says Piyush Jain, Founder & CEO, SkinInspired. "With KidScreen we set out to create the next-generation sunscreen for the next generationsafe, simple, and powerfully effective."

Where to Find KidScreen

KidScreen is now available at www.skininspired.in and will shortly reach premium pharmacies and retail partners across India. Follow @skininspired.in on Instagram for pediatric skincare tips, summer-care reels, and live Q&As with dermatologists.

About SkinInspired

With a community of 100,000+ loyal customers and bestselling heroes like Retinol Night Cream and Invi Shield 365 Body Sunscreen Sprayone of Amazon India's top-rated sunscreensSkinInspired fuses cutting-edge dermatological research with clean formulations to deliver high-performance skincare trusted by millions.

Why is sunscreen needed for kids:

80% of lifetime exposure from sun happens by the age of 18, hence sunscreen is critical to prevent from 7 signs of skin damage:

1.Sunburn, 2. Dark spots, 3. Premature skin aging, 4. Pigmentation, 5. Weakend skin immunity, 6. DNA damage, 7. Skin cancer risk

Why do kids need different sunscreen:

Since kids' skin is much thinner and sensitive, there are only 2 sunscreen filters that are approved for formulation - these are physical filters that form a physical layer on skin instead of getting absorbed inside or reacting chemically. Hence, a 100% physical sunscreen is GRASE (generally regarded as safe and effective) approved for kids.

