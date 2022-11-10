SKODA AUTO India marks new peaks with India as a growth hub

SKODA AUTO India celebrated the last quarter of 2022 with an international congregation in the picturesque backdrop of the Himalayas in Dehradun.

The Peak-to-Peak Drive showcased the achievements of the company and its India-made products to a large gathering consisting of automotive experts from India and around the world. SKODA AUTO India also commemorated the full 5-star crash safety ratings for the KUSHAQ at the recently-conducted GNCAP crash tests.

Commenting on the occasion, Petr Solc, Brand Director, SKODA AUTO India said, "Usually, we call the world to our MladaBoleslav headquarters and showcase our products. It gives me great pleasure and pride to invite the world to India to showcase our India-developed and India-made products, which have proven themselves on the world stage. It was an incredible few days for all of us at SKODA AUTO India, interacting with experts from India and the world. Our INDIA 2.0 heroes were in their element in the beautiful foothills of the Himalayas. 2022 has been a remarkable year for us. With the response we have received, we are confident of carrying forward this momentum into 2023, and beyond."

The congregation saw auto enthusiasts from India, Germany, Slovakia, Ireland, Belgium, France, Austria, and the Czech Republic.

SKODA AUTO India also announced the introduction of the Anniversary Edition of the KUSHAQ, with Model Year 2023 updates to both the KUSHAQ and the SLAVIA to follow.

The year 2022, with more than a month to go, has already seen SKODA AUTO India record its Biggest Year in India with the sale of 44,500 cars from January to October this year. Within this time, the company also witnessed record-breaking sales months, sales quarters and H1, showcasing the success of its INDIA 2.0 project and the Made-in-India, Made-for-India MQB-A0-IN platform.

The KUSHAQ SUV, launched in July 2021 and the SLAVIA sedan launched in March 2022 are based on this platform and have accelerated the company's growth and stature in the Indian market. India is now the third largest market after Germany and the Czech Republic and the largest outside Europe for SKODA AUTO globally.

The last month saw the KUSHAQ earn a 5-star rating for both adult and child occupants, the only car made in India to have achieved this double score. The KUSHAQ is also the first made-in-India car to be tested under the newer, more stringent GNCAP test protocols.

The GNCAP rating highlights the competence and quality of the MQB-A0-IN platform and SKODA AUTO India's no-compromise strategy on safety.

Both the SLAVIA and the KUSHAQ are equipped with a range of active and passive safety features. These include Three-Point Seat Belts with Individual Headrest for all passengers, up to Six Airbags, Roll-Over Protection, ISOFIX mounts for Child Protection, Hill Hold Control, Electronic Stability Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, ABS with Traction Control System, Electronic Differential Lock System, Multi Collision Braking, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, Brake Disc Wiping and Rear Parking Sensors with Camera.

Through 2022, SKODA AUTO India furthered on its INDIA 2.0 strategy focusing not only on its products, but also rejuvenating its business processes. While the company registered new sales records with the KUSHAQ and SLAVIA, it is also enabled lower maintenance costs for its cars, being closer and more accessible to customers and expanding its reach and network across India.

From 175 touchpoints in December 2021, SKODA AUTO India has already crossed 220 touchpoints and is on track to touch 250 touchpoints by the end of the year. The company also upgraded its showrooms by completely digitalising them to offer an India-first fully immersive and interactive experience to customers.

Moreover, in an endeavour to enhance customer engagement and interaction, the manufacturer also introduced the revolutionary Fans of SKODA movement. It provided a platform for fans and customers of the brand to meet, engage and interact with each other with the leadership team of SKODA AUTO India. Fans of SKODA has already visited 9 cities and seen more than 270 SKODA owners, fans and their families come together.

INDIA 2.0 was set in motion in 2018, and a new Technology Centre was set up in 2019 in Pune, which played a huge role in the development of the MQB-A0-IN platform on which the SLAVIA and KUSHAQ are based.

The MQB-A0-IN platform INDIA 2.0 cars are 95 per cent localised in India and are already being exported to left-hand drive markets countries in the Gulf. These Made-in-India cars are going to be assembled in Vietnam in 2024 with parts and components exported from SKODA AUTO India's facility in Chakan. The manufacturer will be debuting in the Vietnamese market in 2023. With these export and assembly operations, India has turned into an international hub for SKODA AUTO in the world.

SKODA AUTO

is successfully steering through the new decade with the NEXT LEVEL - SKODA STRATEGY 2030.

aims to be one of the five best-selling brands in Europe by 2030 with an attractive line-up in the entry-level segments and additional e-models.

is emerging as the leading European brand in India, Russia and North Africa.

currently offers its customers 11 passenger-car series: the SLAVIA, FABIA, RAPID, SCALA, OCTAVIA and SUPERB as well as the KAMIQ, KAROQ, KODIAQ, ENYAQ iV and KUSHAQ.

delivered over 870,000 vehicles to customers around the world in 2021.

has been a member of the Volkswagen Group for 30 years. The Volkswagen Group is one of the most successful vehicle manufacturers in the world.

independently manufactures and develops not only vehicles but also components such as engines and transmissions in association with the Group.

operates at three sites in the Czech Republic; manufactures in China, Russia, Slovakia and India primarily through Group partnerships, as well as in Ukraine with a local partner.

employs more than 43,000 people globally and is active in over 100 markets.

SKODA AUTO INDIA

fascinating customers in India since 2001.

offers five models in India - SLAVIA, SUPERB, OCTAVIA, KUSHAQ and KODIAQ.

present in more than 130 cities across the country with over 220 customer touchpoints

recorded a triple digit growth of 130 per cent with 23,858 units sold in 2021

SKODA AUTO India website -

SKODA AUTO India Communications Twitter Handle -

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor