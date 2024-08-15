Sky Industries reports impressive 65 per cent growth in Consolidated EBIDTA & 108 per cent growth in Consolidated Net Profit for Q1 FY25

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 15: Sky Industries Limited, (BSE - 526479), one of the prominent Hook and Loop manufacturer and exporter, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY25.

Q1 FY25 Key Financial Highlights

Consolidated

* Total Income of Rs 22.57 Cr, YoY growth of 13.47%

* EBITDA of Rs 2.80 Cr, YoY growth of 65.20%

* EBITDA Margin of 12.40%, YoY growth of 388 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 1.59 Cr, YoY growth of 107.93%

* Net Profit(%) of 7.03%, YoY growth of 319 Bps

* EPS of Rs 2.01, YoY growth of 107.22%

Standalone

* Total Income of Rs 22.49 Cr, YoY growth of 13.08%

* EBITDA of Rs 2.88 Cr, YoY growth of 70.17%

* EBITDA Margin of 12.79%, YoY growth of 429 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 1.66 Cr, YoY growth of 117.34%

* Net Profit(%) of 7.37%, YoY growth of 354 Bps

* EPS of Rs 2.10, YoY growth of 116.49%

Maikal Raorani, Whole time Director and CFO, Sky Industries Limited, said "We are delighted to share our outstanding financial performance for the first quarter of FY25. The quarter marked an exceptional start to the financial year, with our Net profit showing a remarkable growth of over 100% compared to the same period last year. This significant achievement underscores our strategic focus on operational efficiency, innovation, and market expansion.

During this quarter, Sky Industries had the privilege of participating in the prestigious Techtextil 2024 Business Exhibition held in Frankfurt, Germany. The exhibition provided an excellent platform for us to showcase our latest trends and innovations in Technical Textiles.

We are also pleased to announce that CRISIL Ratings Limited has reaffirmed our creditworthiness by assigning a rating of CRISIL BB+/Stable for our long-term loan facilities and CRISIL A4+ for our short-term loan facilities, covering a total of Rs18.3 crore in bank facilities. This rating reflects our strong financial position and prudent management practices."

