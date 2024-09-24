SkyDec Engineers LLP Honored at Rising Bharat Real Heroes 2024 for Healthcare Interior Design

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: Skydec Engineers LLP, a leading firm in healthcare interior design, has been honoured with the prestigious 'Emerging Healthcare Infrastructure Industry of the Year' award at the Rising Bharat Real Heroes 2024 event. The award was presented by renowned actress Hema Malini and Shyam Jaju, Ex-National Vice President of BJP.

Founded by the visionary Sunil Choudhary, Skydec Engineers LLP has been at the forefront of creating innovative and functional healthcare spaces. With a focus on patient comfort and well-being, the company has successfully collaborated with major healthcare providers across the country.

"We are honoured to receive this recognition," said Sunil Choudhary, Managing Director of Skydec Engineers LLP. "It validates our commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare interior design solutions."

The Managing Director, Sunil Choudhary, began his design career in 2000 at New Delhi's well-known School of Planning and Architecture. He spent more than a year refining his abilities at B. Ergo after finishing his B. Plan.

In 2006, Sunil took on the challenge of managing and designing retail store interiors at the Future Group, which deepened his understanding of consumer needs and design functionality. By 2010, he ventured into creating his own firm, focusing on a diverse range of sectors, including real estate, retail, hospitality, corporate offices, and healthcare

Under Sunil Choudhary's leadership, SkyDec Engineers has emerged as a frontrunner in healthcare interior design, known for its innovative, functional, and aesthetically pleasing spaces. The company has built a strong client base, including major healthcare providers and real estate developers such as Fortis, Philips, Blue Star, CK Birla Hospitals, Siemens Healthneers, Canon Medical, Godrej Properties, Shapoorji Pallonji, and many more.

SkyDec focuses exclusively on designing and transforming healthcare spaces, ensuring a deep understanding of the specific requirements of the sector. The company combines creativity and cutting-edge design techniques to create functional and aesthetically pleasing healthcare environments.

In addition to the Rising Bharat Real Heroes 2024 award, SkyDec Engineers LLP has been recognised with the Pride Bharat Award and the SME Excellence Award for Healthcare Interior Design at the Saksham Summit 2023. These recognitions highlight the company's industry-leading contributions and commitment to excellence.

SkyDec Engineers LLP is currently working on an exciting new multispeciality project, further underscoring its commitment to delivering innovative and high-quality healthcare interior design solutions.

