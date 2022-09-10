SkyExch.net becomes the Title Sponsor of the Road Safety World Series 2022

New Delhi, September 8: SkyExch.net becomes the title sponsor of the second edition of the Road Safety World Series 2022. The highly anticipated Road Safety World Series (RSWS) will kick off its second season on September 10 at iconic Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, with India Legends taking on South Africa Legends in the tournament opener. In this 22-day-long tournament, various cricketing legends from around the world will participate in T20 matches and spread awareness about road safety in the country. The squad list of all eight teams for the Road Safety World Series (RSWS) 2022 has been finalised, and these eight squads feature some big names too.

Eight teams participating in RSWS 2022, sponsored by SkyExch.net, are India Legends, England Legends, Australia Legends, West Indies Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, South Africa Legends, Bangladesh Legends, and New Zealand Legends.

India Legends, also the defending champions, will be led by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Virender Sehwag, the Nawab of Najafgarh, a legend in Indian cricket, won’t play in the Road Safety World Series in 2022.

The four venues for the RSWS 2022 are:

Kanpur: Green Park Stadium

Indore: Holkar Stadium

Dehradun: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Raipur: Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium

Kanpur will host the first game, while Raipur will host the two semifinal matches and the final championship game.

On September 10, 2022, the Road Safety World Series will begin and end on October 1 of that same year.

Sachin Tendulkar (C), Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma are the members of the India Legends Squad.

New Zealand Legends Squad

Ross Taylor (C), Jacob Oram, Jamie How, Jason Spice, Kyle Mills, Scott Styris, Shane Bond, Dean Brownlie, Bruce Martin, Neil Broom, Aaron Redmond, Anton Devcich, Craig McMillan, Gareth Hopkins, and Hamish Bennett.

Australia Legends Squad

Shane Watson (C), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin, Stuart Clark, Brett Lee, Bryce McGain, Callum Ferguson, Cameron White, George Horlin, Jason Krejza, John Hastings, Dirk Nannes, Nathan Reardon, and Chadd Sayers.

West Indies Legends Squad

Brian Lara (C), Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Kirk Edwards, Marlon Ian Black, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell, William Perkins, Darion Barthley, Dave Mohammed, and KrishmarSantokie.

England Legends Squad

England Legends: Ian Bell (Captain), Nicholas Compton, Phil Mustard, Chris Tremlett, Darren Maddy, Darren Stevens, James Tindall, Rikki Clarke, Stephen Parry, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Chris Schofield, Jade Dernback, Mal Loye.

Sri Lanka Legends Squad

Tillakaratne Dilshan (Captain), KaushalyaWeeraratne, Mahela Udawatte, Rumesh Silva, AselaGunaratne, Chamara Silva, IsuruUdana, Chamara Kapugedera, Chaminda Vaas, Chaturanga De Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dhammika Prasad, DilruwanPerera, Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulsekara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera.

South Africa Legends Squad

Jonty Rhodes (Captain), Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, J Van de Wath, Lance Klusener, L Norris Jones, MakhayaNtini, Morne Van Wyk, T Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, Zander de Bruyn.

Bangladesh Legends Squad

Shahadat Hossain (Captain), Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Mamun-ur-Rashed, Nazmus Sadat, Dhiman Ghosh, Dolar Mahmud, Khaled Mashud, Mohammad Sharif, Mehrab Hossain, Elias Sunny, Mohammed Nazimuddin, Abul Hasan, Tushar Imran.

Road Safety World Series 2022 Schedule

S.No. Date Time Team 1 Team 2 Venue

10-September-2022 16:00 India Legends South Africa Legends Kanpur 10-September-2022 19:00 Bangladesh Legends Sri Lanka Legends Indore 11-September-2022 16:00 Australia Legends West Indies Legends Dehradun 11-September-2022 19:00 New Zealand Legends England Legends Raipur 12-September-2022 19:00 India Legends Bangladesh Legends Kanpur 13-September-2022 19:00 West Indies Legends South Africa Legends Indore 14-September-2022 19:00 England Legends Sri Lanka Legends Dehradun 15-September-2022 19:00 Australia Legends New Zealand Legends Raipur 16-September-2022 19:00 India Legends West Indies Legends Kanpur 17-September-2022 16:00 Bangladesh Legends England Legends Indore 17-September-2022 19:00 New Zealand Legends South Africa Legends Dehradun 18-September-2022 16:00 Australia Legends Sri Lanka Legends Raipur 18-September-2022 19:00 England Legends India Legends Kanpur 19-September-2022 19:00 West Indies Legends New Zealand Legends Indore 20-September-2022 19:00 Australia Legends Bangladesh Legends Dehradun 21-September-2022 19:00 South Africa Legends Sri Lanka Legends Raipur 22-September-2022 19:00 India Legends New Zealand Legends Kanpur 23-September-2022 19:00 Australia Legends England Legends Indore 24-September-2022 16:00 Sri Lanka Legends West Indies Legends Dehradun 24-September-2022 19:00 Bangladesh Legends South Africa Legends Raipur 25-September-2022 16:00 Australia Legends India Legends Kanpur 25-September-2022 19:00 New Zealand Legends Sri Lanka Legends Indore 26-September-2022 19:00 England Legends South Africa Legends Dehradun 27-September-2022 19:00 Bangladesh Legends West Indies Legends Raipur 28-September-2022 16:00 India Legends Sri Lanka Legends Kanpur 28-September-2022 19:00 Australia Legends South Africa Legends Indore 29-September-2022 16:00 New Zealand Legends Bangladesh Legends Dehradun 29-September-2022 19:00 England Legends West Indies Legends Raipur 30-September-2022 16:00 Semifinal 1 Kanpur 30-September-2022 19:00 Semifinal 2 Kanpur 1-October-2022 19:00 Final Kanpur

TV Channels:

The tournament will be telecasted on Sports18, Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits.

Live Streaming:

Voot App

Skyexch.net has been steadily growing since it previously sponsored numerous cricketing events. The Sixty, the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2022, the ICC Academy Summer Cup, the most recent Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and many others are a few of these.

