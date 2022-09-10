SkyExch.net becomes the Title Sponsor of the Road Safety World Series 2022

September 10, 2022

SkyExch.net becomes the Title Sponsor of the Road Safety World Series 2022

New Delhi, September 8: SkyExch.net becomes the title sponsor of the second edition of the Road Safety World Series 2022. The highly anticipated Road Safety World Series (RSWS) will kick off its second season on September 10 at iconic Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, with India Legends taking on South Africa Legends in the tournament opener. In this 22-day-long tournament, various cricketing legends from around the world will participate in T20 matches and spread awareness about road safety in the country. The squad list of all eight teams for the Road Safety World Series (RSWS) 2022 has been finalised, and these eight squads feature some big names too.

Eight teams participating in RSWS 2022, sponsored by SkyExch.net, are India Legends, England Legends, Australia Legends, West Indies Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, South Africa Legends, Bangladesh Legends, and New Zealand Legends.

India Legends, also the defending champions, will be led by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Virender Sehwag, the Nawab of Najafgarh, a legend in Indian cricket, won’t play in the Road Safety World Series in 2022.

The four venues for the RSWS 2022 are:

Kanpur:          Green Park Stadium

Indore:            Holkar Stadium

Dehradun:     Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Raipur:           Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium

Kanpur will host the first game, while Raipur will host the two semifinal matches and the final championship game.

On September 10, 2022, the Road Safety World Series will begin and end on October 1 of that same year.

Sachin Tendulkar (C), Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma are the members of the India Legends Squad.

New Zealand Legends Squad

Ross Taylor (C), Jacob Oram, Jamie How, Jason Spice, Kyle Mills, Scott Styris, Shane Bond, Dean Brownlie, Bruce Martin, Neil Broom, Aaron Redmond, Anton Devcich, Craig McMillan, Gareth Hopkins, and Hamish Bennett.

Australia Legends Squad

Shane Watson (C), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin, Stuart Clark, Brett Lee, Bryce McGain, Callum Ferguson, Cameron White, George Horlin, Jason Krejza, John Hastings, Dirk Nannes, Nathan Reardon, and Chadd Sayers.

West Indies Legends Squad

Brian Lara (C), Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Kirk Edwards, Marlon Ian Black, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell, William Perkins, Darion Barthley, Dave Mohammed, and KrishmarSantokie.

England Legends Squad

England Legends: Ian Bell (Captain), Nicholas Compton, Phil Mustard, Chris Tremlett, Darren Maddy, Darren Stevens, James Tindall, Rikki Clarke, Stephen Parry, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Chris Schofield, Jade Dernback, Mal Loye.

Sri Lanka Legends Squad

Tillakaratne Dilshan (Captain), KaushalyaWeeraratne, Mahela Udawatte, Rumesh Silva, AselaGunaratne, Chamara Silva, IsuruUdana, Chamara Kapugedera, Chaminda Vaas, Chaturanga De Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dhammika Prasad, DilruwanPerera, Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulsekara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera.

South Africa Legends Squad

Jonty Rhodes (Captain), Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, J Van de Wath, Lance Klusener, L Norris Jones, MakhayaNtini, Morne Van Wyk, T Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, Zander de Bruyn.

Bangladesh Legends Squad

Shahadat Hossain (Captain), Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Mamun-ur-Rashed, Nazmus Sadat, Dhiman Ghosh, Dolar Mahmud, Khaled Mashud, Mohammad Sharif, Mehrab Hossain, Elias Sunny, Mohammed Nazimuddin, Abul Hasan, Tushar Imran.

Road Safety World Series 2022 Schedule

      S.No.  Date                       Time    Team 1                               Team 2                          Venue

  1. 10-September-2022       16:00     India Legends                     South Africa Legends         Kanpur
  2. 10-September-2022       19:00     Bangladesh Legends         Sri Lanka Legends              Indore
  3. 11-September-2022       16:00     Australia Legends              West Indies Legends          Dehradun
  4. 11-September-2022       19:00     New Zealand Legends       England Legends                Raipur
  5. 12-September-2022       19:00     India Legends                     Bangladesh Legends         Kanpur
  6. 13-September-2022       19:00     West Indies Legends         South Africa Legends         Indore
  7. 14-September-2022       19:00     England Legends               Sri Lanka Legends              Dehradun
  8. 15-September-2022       19:00     Australia Legends              New Zealand Legends       Raipur
  9. 16-September-2022       19:00     India Legends                     West Indies Legends          Kanpur
  10. 17-September-2022       16:00     Bangladesh Legends          England Legends                Indore
  11. 17-September-2022       19:00     New Zealand Legends       South Africa Legends         Dehradun
  12. 18-September-2022       16:00     Australia Legends              Sri Lanka Legends              Raipur
  13. 18-September-2022       19:00     England Legends               India Legends                      Kanpur
  14. 19-September-2022       19:00     West Indies Legends         New Zealand Legends       Indore
  15. 20-September-2022       19:00     Australia Legends              Bangladesh Legends         Dehradun
  16. 21-September-2022       19:00     South Africa Legends        Sri Lanka Legends              Raipur
  17. 22-September-2022       19:00     India Legends                     New Zealand Legends       Kanpur
  18. 23-September-2022       19:00     Australia Legends              England Legends                Indore
  19. 24-September-2022       16:00     Sri Lanka Legends             West Indies Legends          Dehradun
  20. 24-September-2022       19:00     Bangladesh Legends         South Africa Legends         Raipur
  21. 25-September-2022       16:00     Australia Legends               India Legends                      Kanpur
  22. 25-September-2022       19:00     New Zealand Legends        Sri Lanka Legends              Indore
  23. 26-September-2022       19:00     England Legends                South Africa Legends         Dehradun
  24. 27-September-2022       19:00     Bangladesh Legends           West Indies Legends          Raipur
  25. 28-September-2022       16:00     India Legends                      Sri Lanka Legends              Kanpur
  26. 28-September-2022       19:00     Australia Legends               South Africa Legends         Indore
  27. 29-September-2022       16:00     New Zealand Legends       Bangladesh Legends         Dehradun
  28. 29-September-2022       19:00     England Legends                West Indies Legends          Raipur
  29. 30-September-2022       16:00     Semifinal 1                                                                          Kanpur
  30. 30-September-2022       19:00     Semifinal 2                                                                          Kanpur
  31. 1-October-2022               19:00     Final                                                                                     Kanpur

TV Channels:

The tournament will be telecasted on Sports18, Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits.

Live Streaming:

Voot App

Skyexch.net has been steadily growing since it previously sponsored numerous cricketing events. The Sixty, the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2022, the ICC Academy Summer Cup, the most recent Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and many others are a few of these.

