Skyview by Empyrean to Host 'SAMA-VAYA' Jammu's First Experiential Art Retreat from Sept 5-10

New Delhi [India], August 17: Skyview by Empyrean, a 22-acre mountain harbour located in Patnitop that seamlessly blends premium hospitality, adventure, nature and luxury, is all set to host Jammu’s first ever art camp titled ‘SAMA-VAYA' from Sept 5-10.

SAMA-VAYA in Sanskrit means ‘union’ and for us it signifies the art of weaving together colourful-cotton threads to create one beautiful fabric. Taking inspiration from this thought, the SAMA-VAYA art retreat aims to unite acclaimed artists and craftsmen from across India to collaborate, exchange ideas and produce inspiring masterpieces.

The five-day SAMA-VAYA restorative art retreat will be organised by art consultant and curator Anupa Mehta. She will be supported by crafts consultant Anuradha Chowdhury Sorabjee. The six practitioners - three contemporary artists and three master craftsmen who will be in residence at the premium property are Sarika Mehta, Bhairvee Modi, Kanchan Chander, Mohan Kumar Verma, Ramesh Hengadi and Sanjay Chitara. The artists will work individually as well as in pairs to create their impressions of Jammu, the environment and Skyview by Empyrean. All their art works will be displayed at an exhibition on September 9 at Skyview by Empyrean.

“I am very pleased to curate and organise the first such art retreat in the beautiful region of Jammu whose distinct topography and landscape inspires creativity. I look forward to seeing how our acclaimed craftsmen and talented contemporary artists, each with a distinct style and body of work, bring alive their sketchbooks with their talent and impressions of the region. We hope art enthusiasts will join us to witness the magic of SAMA-VAYA and celebrate the transformative power of art,” said Anupa Mehta, Director of Anupa Mehta Contemporary Art.

With nearly decades of experience in the Indian art world, Mehta is known for providing strategic insights and curatorial support to various art projects. Her illustrious clientele and diverse portfolio bear witness to her expertise and unwavering passion for the arts.

Offering stunning views of the majestic Pir Panjal range from its location at Sanget Valley-Patnitop, Jammu, Skyview by Empyrean is an ideal destination for artists and craftsmen. The property, just an hour’s drive from the famous Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple at Katra, seamlessly blends premium hospitality, adventure, nature and luxury.

“At Skyview by Empyrean, we believe in thinking out-of-the-box and leading the way with our pioneering ideas. The premier edition of the SAMA-VAYA art retreat is our endeavour to put Jammu on the radar of art lovers from India and across the world and build a passionate community of like-minded people. We welcome the artists to our abode and hope that the nature that envelops our property and our warm and charming ambience, helps them create their best masterpieces,” said Owais Altaf Syed, Director of Skyview by Empyrean.

For more information and to participate in SAMA-VAYA, please contact: Fran Shala (fran@actimediaindia.com).

Skyview by Empyrean (a division of FIL Industries Private Limited) seamlessly blends luxury hospitality and adventure in the mountains. Founded in July 2019, Skyview by Empyrean is a Mountain Harbour that houses exhilarating experiences including a world class gondola (ropeway), adventure activities; delectable dining, luxury accommodation and artisanal boutique – ‘Hands of Gold’ that curate’s regional artifacts and products all in the lap of the beautiful Sanget valley in Patnitop, Jammu.

This luxe outdoor haven nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, only an hour and a half drive from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi temple at Katra, offers guests the best-in-class-services and world-class infrastructure while celebrating nature through its green tourism initiatives.

The company’s flagship property spread across 22 acres is the single largest investment in tourism in the state and the largest non-road public-private partnership. It houses luxury rooms and suites where guests can enjoy a mélange of exciting mountain experiences including a ride in Skyview Gondola (ropeway). This is one of the highest CEN-certified ropeways in Asia covering 2.8 km in flat 10 minutes. Skyview offers its guests best-in-class service and dining options prepared by Skyview’s highly decorated F&B team.

Skyview by Empyrean is a Responsible Tourism Society of India (RTSOI) certified company. It is compliant with the parameters of Sustainable & Responsible Tourism as practiced by RTSOI and set as a standard by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. These include promoting sustainability management, socio-economic, cultural and environmental sustainability.

It also offers adventure sports, curated itineraries for long and short treks, mountain biking, archery, all-terrain vehicles, trails to pristine campsites and calm nature walks with naturalists and trekking specialists to ensure every guided experience is memorable.

Skyview by Empyrean has won several accolades for its niche services including the ‘Best Adventure Tourism Destination 2019’ by FICCI and Ernst & Young; the ‘Best Lifestyle and Adventure Destination 2021’ award by the International Tourism Conclave & Travel Awards (ITCTA); and the ‘Resort Destination of the Year 2021’ by India International Travel Mart.

