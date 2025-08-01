Skyy Skill Academy and TN Apex Join Hands to Drive Automotive Skilling and Workforce Development

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 1: Skyy Skill Academy Private Limited has entered a strategic partnership with Tamil Nadu AutoSkills, an initiative of Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), to drive forward automotive skill development across the state. The collaboration aims to create a pipeline of job-ready youth in high-demand domains like Electric Vehicle (EV) maintenance, automotive diagnostics, and mobility services.

Through this collaboration, both organizations aim to design and implement high-impact, job-oriented training programs aligned with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF). The partnership will focus on strengthening the skilling ecosystem across Tamil Nadu, with special emphasis on Electric Vehicle (EV) technologies, automotive maintenance, service assistance, and diagnostics.

“This alliance enables us to pool our strengths—our deep training expertise and Tamil Nadu AutoSkills' domain authority—to bridge the skill gap and deliver talent that meets real-time industry demands,” said Himansu Sekhar Panda, Managing Director, Skyy Skill Academy.

The key objectives of this partnership include:

Curriculum co-development for high-demand job roles in the auto sector

for high-demand job roles in the auto sector Hands-on training in alignment with emerging mobility technologies

in alignment with emerging mobility technologies Placement support and industry connect for successful trainees

for successful trainees Inclusive skilling programs with a focus on rural, underrepresented, and women learners

Tamil Nadu Auto Skills will provide technical advisory, sectoral insights, and quality assurance in content and delivery. Skyy Skill Academy will execute the training programs via its accredited centers and affiliated partners, ensuring last-mile access to aspirants across the state.

“This partnership reinforces our commitment to building a future-ready workforce and making Tamil Nadu a leading hub for automotive and EV talent,” added Thiru. Cecil Premi, Managing Director, TN Apex Skill Development Center for Automobile.

The programs are scheduled to launch in the upcoming quarter with an initial annual target of 200+ students, and will scale based on demand. Skyy Skill Academy will facilitate not only candidate outreach but also ensure technical lab readiness and industry integration.

About Skyy Skill Academy

Skyy Skill Academy is a forward-looking EdTech and skill development organization delivering training programs in high-growth sectors like Electric Mobility, Automotive, Renewable Energy, and Mechatronics. With a commitment to inclusion, quality, and scale, the academy works to empower India's youth with future-ready skills and meaningful employment pathways.

About TN Apex Skill Development Center for Automobile

TN Apex Skill Development Center for Automobile is the state-recognized sector skill body for the automotive industry, working under the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC). It plays a key role in standardizing training, conducting assessments, and ensuring industry-aligned skilling across the state.

