SLAT 2025 Timeline: A Guide for SLS Hyderabad Aspirants

New Delhi [India], September 30: Symbiosis Law School (SLS) Hyderabad is accepting applications for its flagship B.A. LL.B. and B.B.A. LL.B. programmes through the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2025. The exam will be held on December 13th and 15th, 2024, a significant update from the previous years. Aspiring law students must register by November 22nd, 2024, via the official website. The one-hour, computer-based SLAT evaluates candidates' critical thinking, legal aptitude, and analytical skills essential for a successful law career.

Dr Santosh Aghav, Director, Symbiosis Law School Hyderabad, commented, "SLAT 2025 represents more than just an entrance exam; it is the first step in a transformative journey for aspiring legal professionals. At SLS Hyderabad, we are committed to nurturing not just skilled lawyers but ethical leaders who will shape the future of our legal system. The revised SLAT dates for 2025 reflect our ongoing efforts to adapt and provide the best opportunities for students entering the dynamic field of law."

Vibrant Campus Ecosystem

SLS Hyderabad offers an engaging campus that is home to numerous festivals, academic events, and extracurricular clubs that encourage personal growth, teamwork, and leadership. Student-run clubs like the Cultural Troupe, Legal Aid Cell, Environmental Law Cell, Moot Court Association and the Literary & Debate Society among others, spark creativity, advocacy and real-world impact.

Programs Offered at SLS Hyderabad

The law school offers two primary integrated law programmes: B.B.A. LL.B. and B.A. LL.B.

* The B.A. LL.B. programme, a five-year integrated course, offers a comprehensive understanding of law in its historical, political, and social contexts. It equips students to navigate the complexities of corporate sectors and litigation, shaping socially conscious legal professionals ready for the modern legal landscape.

* The B.B.A. LL.B. programme is also a five-year integrated course that combines business administration and law, addressing the demand for legal professionals with managerial expertise. It prepares graduates to excel in both business and legal arenas, enhancing productivity in each environment.

Who Can Apply: Eligibility Criteria

SLAT 2025 is a mandatory prerequisite for admission to the B.A. LL.B. and B.B.A. LL.B. programmes at SLS Hyderabad. Candidates applying for these five-year integrated programs must have passed Standard XII (10+2) or an equivalent examination from any recognized Board with at least 45% marks or an equivalent grade. For SC/ST candidates, the minimum requirement is 40% marks or an equivalent grade.

Placement Record and Career Opportunities

SLS Hyderabad has a strong placement record, with students securing positions at top firms and corporates including Tata Communications Ltd., Khaitan & Co, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Bajaj Allianz Insurance Co., and Deloitte. The Training & Placements Cell plays a key role, helping students explore the best out-of-classroom experiences besides aiding them in skill and capacity development, and career counselling.

SLS Hyderabad continues to uphold its reputation for developing well-rounded legal professionals. Through rigorous academic programmes, practical training, and a focus on ethical legal practice, the institution aims to produce graduates who are not only well-versed in law but also equipped to address the complex legal challenges of our time.

For more information, please visit: https://www.slsh.edu.in/

