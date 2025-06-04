Slayrobe Launches India's First Intelligent Styling and Confidence Platform for Women

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 4: India's fashion-tech landscape takes a bold new turn with the launch of Slayrobe, the country's first intelligent styling and confidence platform for women. More than just an app, Slayrobe is a movement empowering women to reclaim their personal style through smart technology, conscious choices, and an unapologetically supportive community. By blending hyper-personalized styling, curated shopping, and a troll-free, women-only space, Slayrobe is rewriting the fashion rulebook, putting clarity, confidence, and individuality at the heart of every wardrobe decision.

Built on a proprietary deep-tech engine powered by over 77,000 decision points and AI, Slayrobe delivers styling recommendations based on each woman's body type, skin tone, preferences, and lifestyle. With every interaction, Slayrobe's dynamic model learns and evolves, refining suggestions in real-time to create a styling experience that feels intuitive, intelligent, and entirely yours. From intelligent wardrobe planning to context-aware outfit pairings, the platform removes the guesswork from getting dressed, while curated shopping pathways promote conscious consumption. And with a spotlight on homegrown, conscious labels, Slayrobe champions sustainable choices that align with the modern woman's values.

What truly distinguishes Slayrobe is its commitment to community and emotional well-being. In a first for India's fashion-tech space, the platform introduces a private, women-only, troll-free environment that fosters authentic conversations, peer support, and daily inspiration. It's a safe space for women to share, grow, and express themselves freely, without fear of judgment or unwarranted negativity. Fashion, through Slayrobe, becomes a safe and empowering space for self-expression and confidence-building.

Founder and CEO Pooja Lalwani, a fashion entrepreneur with a deep understanding of the emotional complexities women face in their style journeys, shared the vision behind the platform, "Slayrobe was born from a need to make fashion personal, intentional, and empowering again. It isn't just about what you wear, it's about how fashion makes you feel. I wanted to create a space rooted in clarity and compassion, where women can show up with both style and substance, without compromise. At its core, Slayrobe is about helping every woman feel seen, supported, and truly confident in her own skin."

Slayrobe has been meticulously designed to offer a seamless experience that blends expert styling logic, human insight, enhanced purposefully by AI. From professional-grade color analysis and fit guidance to pre-commerce decisions that minimize impulse buying, Slayrobe empowers women to shop smarter and dress with purpose. The app simplifies the daily chaos of decision-making and helps users unlock their personal style potential, not just through fashion choices, but through an overall journey toward greater self-assurance.

Slayrobe made a grand debut on June 3rd with an exclusive, curated event at The Taj Palace, Delhi. The launch was attended by senior media members, influencers, and business leaders, featuring a compelling keynote address, live demonstration, immersive experience zones, and the Slaywalk - a solidarity ramp walk symbolizing the start of a revolution in fashion.

This launch marks the arrival of a new era in Indian fashion, one where technology serves individuality, where conscious fashion replaces impulse, and where confidence is built through everyday decisions. Slayrobe is now live and available in India on Android and iOS, inviting women to join a community that is reimagining what it means to dress with intention and live with confidence.

Slayrobe is India's first styling and confidence ecosystem built for women, a deep tech solution crafted at the intersection of proprietary logic and human insight, purposefully powered by AI. A category-creating force in pre-commerce, Slayrobe empowers women to make intentional style decisions before they buy and champions conscious consumption at every step. From personalized color and fit guidance to smart wardrobe planning, the platform delivers clarity at scale, eliminating guesswork, impulsive shopping, and daily decision fatigue.

Slayrobe is a revolution, to reclaim fashion as a space of agency and self-expression empowering women to show up with confidence, blending style and substance without compromise. Central to this is a private, women-only, troll-free community designed to make confidence a shared, daily experience. Rooted in India and built for scale, Slayrobe is redefining how women engage with fashion and how they show up in the world.

For more information, visit www.slayrobe.com or follow @slayrobe on Instagram

