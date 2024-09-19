Slone Infosystems Limited Bags Rs 11.55 Cr Order for ICT Lab Equipment

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19: Slone Infosystems Limited (NSE: SLONE), specialized in providing IT hardware solutions, including sales and rentals of laptops, desktops, servers, and network equipment, along with tailored IT services across India, has secured a major order valued at Rs 11.55 Cr for the supply and installation of state-of-the-art materials for ICT labs. This landmark order includes advanced AI, drone, and robotics equipment, showcasing Slone Infosystems' commitment to delivering future-ready technology solutions.

This strategic win marks a significant step in the company's focus on emerging technologies like AI and robotics. By equipping ICT labs with these groundbreaking tools, Slone Infosystems is not just addressing the demands of today's tech-savvy market but also positioning itself as a frontrunner in the rapidly advancing technological landscape. This move is set to enhance the company's influence in dynamic sectors such as education and research, where innovation is the key to progress.

What sets this order apart is the impressive delivery timeline Slone Infosystem aims to complete the entire project within just 3 to 4 working days. This rapid turnaround underscores the company's dedication to efficiency and its ability to exceed client expectations.

The continuous stream of high-value contracts like this reinforces Slone Infosystems' strong financial outlook and fuels its momentum for growth. By consistently delivering excellence and fostering lasting partnerships, the company is poised to capitalize on new opportunities and drive forward in the competitive IT solutions arena.

Commenting on securing the order, Rajesh Khanna , MD & Chairman of Slone Infosystems Limited, mentioned, "We are excited to announce the successful acquisition of a major order to supply and install state-of-the-art ICT lab materials, including AI, drones, and robotics equipment. This order not only underscores our growing expertise in delivering innovative technology solutions but also reinforces our unwavering commitment to excellence and timely project execution.

Our highly skilled team is ready to efficiently fulfil this order, demonstrating our dedication to meeting the demands of high-value projects with precision and professionalism. This milestone reflects our strategic focus on integrating emerging technologies and solidifies our position as a leader in IT hardware solutions.

We look forward to capitalizing on this achievement to expand our market presence and foster continued growth, particularly in key sectors like education and research."

