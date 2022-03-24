SLS Pune designs highly advanced UG programs for the dynamic legal world

With a diverse variety of UG courses for the students in the field of Law, SLS Pune is one of the leading Law universities in the country. The UG courses such as B.B.A L.L.B Hons. [5 years], B.A. L.L.B. Hons. [5 years], L.L.B. [3 Years], L.L.M. along with a diploma and PhD programs proves to make a firm law base for the SLS Pune students.

The mission Of SLS Pune is to inculcate the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakkam' (The world is one family) and to promote ethical and value-based learning. Students from around the globe are here for their UG courses at SLS Pune and hence it creates a diverse culture across the campus and also aids students to adapt different thinking processes and perspectives at the start of their legal journey inculcating global competencies.

The professors at SLS Pune are internationally trained, diverse experts who have achieved great recognition in the legal world. Hence learning in this reputed institute is more detailed and structured. The Director of SLS Pune Prof Shashikala Gurpur is the backbone of the university. She is a Fulbright scholar, a PhD degree, one of the top-100 Legal Luminaries of India & has won several honourable awards in the world of Law. Although, even after achieving an ample amount of recognition she still believes in the theory of always remaining a student, and learning everything that helps in the way up the ladder of success. She always has been the biggest cheerleader of her students at SLS Pune and asks them to develop a character like a sponge and absorb all the knowledge.

The Director Prof. Shashikala Gurpur says, "The spirit of innovation and sustainable development runs through the veins of SLS Pune, and the ideals of globalized development innate in the very vision of the institute have led to each batch forming a unique community of intense intellectual exchange ." She aims at making the finest law experts for the country through the university and its highly educating UG programs, and hence at SLS Pune, the undergraduate programs are structured in a way where students become absolute all-rounders, who are ready to face any obstacle.

SLS Pune has been awarded 5 prestigious awards in the category of top legal colleges in the country. It has also been selected by the Government of India, the Ministry of Social Welfare for awarding scholarships to SC & ST students. SLS, Pune also has collaborations with various bodies and renowned national and international educational institutions.

The Under Graduate Programs by SLS Pune gives an opportunity to the students to learn some extra content as the syllabus is specially curated and well managed from the perspective of time every student can dedicate to, and thus there is cushion time to master other legal skills too. In the past few years, SLS Pune has successfully adapted the most up-to-the-minute methods and programs and is all set to educate the future of law.

UG programs are the starting checkpoints for every potential professional, and also is very new for them at the beginning, this fact is very well known to SLS Pune. Thus to eliminate this initial awkward phase, a buddy system is followed in the SLS Pune campus. This is where the newly entered students are guided by their buddies (seniors) to create a comfortable atmosphere across the campus. Hence SLS Pune offers other social learnings along with the top-notch UG courses which help students with their social skills for the upcoming dynamic work culture.

SLS Pune believes in monitoring all actions on the way up the success for student development and career choices hence regular tracking of academics and extracurricular activities are given attention during the time span of the undergraduate course. This process helps students to set new goals to post the tracking and motivates them to always keep moving forward. Therefore UG Programs at SLS Pune aids students in overall growth and prepares them for the ever-evolving legal world.

