Small act, big efforts and even a bigger heart is all one need- Rajdeepsinh Jadeja (Ribda)

November 08: Know about a selfless person, who with all his heart and soul devoted his time and life for the welfare of the people, the recent example is of the Morbi tragedy. The town of Morbi suffered from a horrific event on Sunday evening with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge which is one of the worst tragedies counted in the state of Gujarat. Many people suffered because of this tragic incident.

Owing to this unfortunate event taking place in the town, yuva leader Rajdeepsinh Jadeja (Ribda) rose to immediate steps and came forward to help the families who lost their loved ones.

Additionally, Sangramji High school in the district of Gondal organised an event to pay condolences to the victims of bridge collapse and a prayer meet for speedy recovery of the injured in this unfortunate turn of the event.

Youth leader Rajdeepsinh Jadeja (Ribda) attended the same and in an exclusive chat he further mentioned that, “the bridge collapse has deeply saddened the hearts of people in Gondal (Gujarat) and they collectively pray for the departed souls and the insureds”.

He had not only helped during the bridge collapse, but took the initiative of taking care of many families, including the family who has lost their son in the tragedy. He will look after the sisters and their marriage along with the entire family.

Not only this, youth leader Rajdeepsinh Jadeja sets a perfect example of inspiring personality and has climbed the charts of success on account of his own capabilities, dedication and commendable will to extend help in different aspects to numerous people via his welfare activities. While many of us are fortunate enough to celebrate festivals surrounded by our families, there are many unfortunate people too who are deprived of family love and happiness.

In the view of same, the youth leader distributed the 10,000+ sweet kits and essentials to the people around on the occasion of Diwali.

His act of kindness and love, are enough to win the hearts.

