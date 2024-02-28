Small Cap Surge Raises Concerns: SEBI Urges AMCs to Hit the Brakes, Protect Investors

The Indian market is witnessing a surge in investor interest towards small and mid-cap companies, leading to significant inflows into these segments. However, this enthusiasm has also raised concerns among regulators like SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) about the potential risks involved. To address these concerns and prioritize investor protection, SEBI has urged Asset Management Companies (AMCs) to implement safeguards for investors in small and mid-cap mutual fund schemes. This includes working with trustees and Unitholder Protection Committees to develop policies that moderate inflows, rebalance portfolios, and mitigate any advantages early redeemers might have.

Additionally, SEBI is reportedly reviewing stress tests conducted by these funds to assess their ability to handle market fluctuations. Furthermore, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund's recent restriction on lump-sum investments in their small-cap fund reflects the broader industry's cautious approach amidst the current market dynamics. These developments highlight the evolving scenario in the small and mid-cap space, where regulators and fund houses are taking steps to ensure investor safety while navigating the current market trends.

Tough times ahead of #smallcap and #midcap segment



Portfolio rebalancing and point number ii. Is specially concerning



Appropriate review of company advisable as euphoria may end with Lok sabha elections pic.twitter.com/eqNgRreIPT — Atul Modani (@atulmodani) February 28, 2024

Meanwhile, Small and mid cap stocks fell sharply on Wednesday amid a big fall in the broader market. Small cap index is down 1.7 per cent and mid cap index is down 1.5 per cent. BSE Sensex is trading at 72,574.68 points, down 520.54 points or 0.71 per cent. Small and mid cap indices have fallen more than the benchmark index reversing a trend of the past few months. Among small cap stocks, Eureka Forbes is down 6 per cent, ITDC is down 6 per cent, Arvind Fashions is down 6 per cent, PNC Infra is down 6 per cent, Infibeam Avenues is down 5 per cent, HFCL is down 5 per cent, JP Associates is down 5 per cent. Among the mid cap stocks, Vodafone Idea is down 12 per cent, GIC Re is down 5 per cent, Yes Bank is down 4 per cent, Indian Bank is down 4 per cent. Utilities stocks are trading down with the index down more than 2 per cent. NLC India down 5 per cent, KPI Green down 5 per cent, Powergrid is down 3 per cent, JSW Energy is down 3 per cent. Realty index is down 2.5 per cent. Sobha is down 5 per cent, Godrej Properties is down 4 per cent.Over the last year, the key benchmark indices Nifty 50, Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Small-Cap 100 have delivered returns of 22 per cent, 56 per cent and 66 per cent respectively.

