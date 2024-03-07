Smart Home Expo 2024: The Premier and Most Influential Smart Home Technology Event is Back in Mumbai

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: The much-awaited Smart Home Expo 2024 is set to take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai from May 2 to 4 May 2024. Smart Home Expo 2024 is considered Asia's Premier Exhibition Platform for Smart Home Technology, Home Automation, Intelligent Building, Smart Lighting and Audio-Video segment.

One of the most well-curated and comprehensive expos, this show exhibits the latest products and smart solutions from Smart Home Technology, Home Automation, Intelligent Building, Smart Lighting, Smart security, Audio-Video and more. With a staggering 250 Plus exhibitors, 100 Plus conferences and sessions, and a lineup of over 300 Plus experts, who will be sharing knowledge series over three days.

Over the year, this show continues to solidify its position as India's foremost platform for industry networking and knowledge exchange in this segment; and now it is considered as Asia's Premier Exhibition Platform for Smart Home Technology, Home Automation, Intelligent Building, Smart Lighting and Audio-Video segment.

Organized jointly by World Media & Expo LLP and Messe Frankfurt, the 5th edition of Smart Home Expo aims to welcome more than 20,000 visitors, marking a significant 30% increase from the previous edition. Renowned companies such as Havells, Hogar, CP Plus, Panasonic, LG, Osum, RTI, BEG, Control 4, Casambi, Savant, ABB, Moorgen, Interra, Marantz, Smart Node, Yale, Focal, Audio One, Denon, BenQ, Casadigi, Casambi, Cinebels, Gallo Acoustic, OneTouch, Optoma, Pro FX, Sonos, Basalte, Raylogic, ELAN, Texecom, ViewSonic, Sonos, JBL, Snap One, Signify, Genelec to name a few will be displaying their most technically upgraded and innovative range.

Some of the Prominent bodies Associated with the Smart Home Expo 2024 are Knowledge Partners like IALD, LiDAI, CEDIA, IIID and IIA: technology Partner KNX Association, Supporting Partners, Z Wave Alliance and Strategic Partner CREDAI-MCHI.

This year, the expo boasts a special Curated Demo rooms on Audio-Video, that is designed to offer attendees an exclusive opportunity to explore the forefront of residential audio-video systems. From high-end speakers to state-of-the-art home cinema setups, the Audio-Video Lounge is especially designed to offer an immersive experience for both industry professionals and audiophiles alike. Expert-led seminars planned will further enrich the experience, providing valuable insights into the latest advancements in this segment.

In addition to the Audio-Video Lounge, the expo features several other highlights, including the Lighting Connect, Smart Building Summit, KNX Pavilion, SmartHome Tech Talk, CEDIA Training and AV Forum. These value-added features aim to provide visitors with a holistic understanding of the evolving smart home landscape and foster meaningful connections within the industry.

Commenting on the expo, Sandeep Singh, Marketing Head of Smart Home Expo 2024, expressed his excitement, stating, "Smart Home Expo has evolved into more than just a trade show over the years. With an expanded array of features and opportunities for learning and networking, this year's edition promises to be the most comprehensive yet."

Smart Home Expo is India's largest showcase of Smart Home Technology, Home Automation, and Intelligent Building solutions. With a focus on innovation and industry collaboration, the expo brings together leading brands, manufacturers, and industry professionals to explore the latest trends and developments in the smart home ecosystem.

For those eager to stay ahead of the curve in smart home technology, registration for Smart Home Expo 2024 is now open.

Register Now at www.smarthomeexpo.in.

