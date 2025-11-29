SMART Introduces India-Manufactured Interactive Panels Designed on Universal Design for Learning Principles to Support Inclusive Classrooms

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29: SMART Technologies has introduced India-manufactured interactive panels designed using Universal Design for Learning (UDL) principles, aimed at supporting neurodiverse learners and students with special learning needs within mainstream classrooms.

Universal Design for Learning is an educational framework that enables multiple ways for students to access, engage with, and express learning. By embedding accessibility and flexibility into the design of classroom technology, UDL helps reduce participation barriers for learners with diverse cognitive, physical, and communication needs.

SMART's India-made interactive panels integrate features that support inclusive classrooms, including multi-user touch and collaboration, adjustable visual settings, digital annotation tools, non-verbal expression support, and integration with assistive technologies. These capabilities help educators adapt lesson delivery for different learning styles within a single classroom environment.

The inclusive design approach is aligned with the broader vision of India's National Education Policy 2020, which emphasises equitable access, learner-centric pedagogy, and the use of technology to support diverse learning needs.

“Universal Design for Learning allows teachers to move beyond one-size-fits-all instruction and create classrooms where students can engage with content in ways that work best for them,” said Anshul Srivastav, Country Head, India, SMART Technologies. “By manufacturing these solutions in India, we are working to make inclusive classroom infrastructure more accessible to schools across the country.”

SMART's inclusive education approach is supported by global research initiatives. Through a dedicated research collaboration with the University of Melbourne, the company is contributing to global studies on how universally designed education technologies can help reduce barriers to participation in mainstream classrooms.

“Across global education systems, there is growing recognition that inclusivity must be built into classroom infrastructure from the start,” said Toke Tangkjaer, Chief Revenue Officer, SMART Technologies. “Our focus is on enabling learning environments that are flexible, accessible, and supportive of every learner.”

With its India-based manufacturing footprint, SMART is making inclusive digital classroom infrastructure available to schools and institutions through its interactive display systems designed for long-term use.

About SMART Technologies

SMART Technologies is a pioneering force in the development of interactive technology solutions. Renowned for SMART Board® interactive displays and comprehensive software offerings, the company is dedicated to creating engaging, inclusive, and collaborative learning and working environments. Since 1987, SMART has been creating connections that matter for users worldwide. With a focus on quality, innovation, and inclusion, SMART Technologies continues to drive advancements in education and business technology globally.

To learn more, visit www.smarttech.com