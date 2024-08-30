Smartr Logistics Optimizes Product Suite; Realigns B2C and Strengthens B2B Offerings

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30: Smartr Logistics, a Mumbai-based logistics startup, plans a strategic pivot in its service offerings, reinforcing its commitment to delivering unparalleled solutions to its customers. The company has decided to temporarily pause the lightweight (e-comm and BFSI) services under Aerex category. The lightweight category serves the BFSI, and e-commerce segments. This will allow Smartr to enhance its B2B offerings in both the Aerex and Wheelex categories ensuring the industry leading quality customers have come to expect. The realignment will be effective immediately.

This decision comes as part of Smartr's broader strategy to redesign its product offerings allowing choice between urgency and economy in line with current market needs. The temporary pause will allow the company to re-engineer and reintroduce a robust and comprehensive product suite soon which will offer lightweight and e-commerce on both Air and Ground express modes. Smartr plans to re-launch these services around the end of the year.

Yogesh Dhingra, Managing Director and CEO of Smartr Logistics, said, "Our decision is a calculated move designed to better serve our customers in the long term. Many customers have reached out to us with disappointment in losing a high-quality player in the market, but we want to reassure them that we are recalibrating our approach to come back stronger with enhanced offerings that will exceed market expectations. We remain deeply committed to the B2B segment and are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead on both Air and Ground Express space."

He further added, "This strategic pivot is not a retreat but a leap forward. We are focusing on what we do bestdelivering reliable, efficient, and innovative logistics solutions. Our customers and stakeholders can be rest assured that Smartr is here to stay and grow. The temporary realignment will enable us to return with a product suite that meets the evolving needs of our clients."

Smartr Logistics continues to strengthen its position in the logistics industry. The company's Ground Express services, especially in the B2B segment, have shown significant growth and continue to be a key focus area. This strategic shift is expected to further bolster Smartr's market presence and set the stage for future expansions.

Since its inception in October 2021, Smartr Logistics has rapidly expanded its footprint across India, covering over 2,750 pin codes in 117 cities. The company is on track to reach more than 6,000 pin codes by 2025, consistently outperforming industry standards with its swift interstate delivery times of 24-48 hours.

As Smartr Logistics prepares for this next phase of growth, the company remains committed to its mission of delivering superior logistics solutions that drive customer satisfaction and business success. The realignment is a step towards achieving this goal, ensuring that Smartr continues to be a trusted partner in the logistics ecosystem.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor