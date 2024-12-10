SMILe Digital & AI Lab’s Hackathon INNOVATIONHACK Ends, Concluding a Celebration of Tech

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 10: SMILe Digital & AI Lab, the tech wing of SMILe (Shree Maruti Integrated Logistics), successfully hosted its flagship hackathon, INNOVATIONHACK – “Revolutionizing Logistics Through Data” designed to reimagine the future of logistics through cutting-edge data science and analytics. Over 60 days of intense ideation and prototyping, participants tackled complex logistics challenges, exploring transformative solutions to elevate efficiency and decision-making in the sector.

The hackathon, which began with registrations in June 2024, saw remarkable community engagement, with over 2,200 registrations from across the country. During the idea phase earlier this year (July 5 – August 4, 2024), numerous innovative ideas were submitted, showcasing the vast talent and creativity within India's coding and developer community.

The INNOVATIONHACK – “Revolutionizing Logistics Through Data” hackathon is aimed to serve as a platform to build a vibrant talent pool and reinforce a culture of innovation within the company.

Speaking about the event, Sarang Bondre, Head of Engineering, SMILe Digital & AI Lab mentioned, “INNOVATIONHACK isn't just a Hackathon; it's a launchpad for ideas that push the boundaries of logistics through data-driven solutions, paving the way for smarter, more resilient supply chains.”

Building on this, Abhishek Ranjan, Business Head, SMILe Digital & AI Lab said, “Tech at SMILe has been working on many innovative ideas & products. This Hackathon will assist us further in challenging the industry’s status quo, building some groundbreaking capabilities, and scaling it to millions.”

The hackathon culminated at the World Trade Centre in Kharadi, Pune, where the top three teams were felicitated for their groundbreaking contributions.

With this hackathon, SMILe reaffirms its commitment to driving innovation and redefining India’s supply chain. This initiative reflects the company's vision of leveraging technology to solve industry challenges and transform the future of logistics. Shree Maruti, now reimagined as “SMILe” is scaling its vision globally, building on its legacy of delivering exceptional experiences while empowering businesses with world-class logistics and supply chain solutions.

About SMILe:

With a 40-year legacy, the ever-evolving SMILe platform orchestrates real-time order, inventory and logistics management through a tech-driven, scalable software, empowering brands to redefine fulfillment. Built for seamless operations, it eliminates complex integrations and ensures that delivery promises are consistently met.

For more details, visit https://shreemaruti.com/

