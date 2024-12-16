Smita Thackeray and Ruma Devi Unite to Empower Women of Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16: During the grand Rumayana Festival held at the Mukkti Cultural Hub in Andheri, Mumbai, renowned social entrepreneur and founder of the Mukkti Foundation, Smt. Smita Thackeray, met with Nari Shakti Puraskar awardee and traditional handicraft fashion designer, Ruma Devi. The festival, a celebration of India's epic heritage through art, culture, and performances, provided the perfect setting for the duo to discuss a transformative initiative for women's empowerment in Maharashtra.

Speaking at the event, Smita Thackeray said, “The Rumayana Festival is a tribute to our cultural heritage and the values it imparts. Women empowerment has always been a core pillar of the Mukkti Foundation. This is why I felt a deep connection to Ruma Devi's mission and decided to join hands to extend her impactful work to Maharashtra. By providing the necessary infrastructure, we can create meaningful opportunities for skill development while preserving our cultural traditions.”

Ruma Devi expressed her enthusiasm, adding, “The Rumayana Festival beautifully connects us to our roots. Collaborating with Smita ji to extend the vision of women's empowerment to Maharashtra is a privilege. Together, we can create a sustainable model of self-reliance for women while preserving India's artisanal legacy.”

The Mukkti Foundation's commitment to women's welfare and empowerment aligns seamlessly with Ruma Devi's dedication to uplifting rural women through traditional handicrafts. With over 30,000 women already empowered under Ruma Devi's leadership in Rajasthan, this collaboration aims to replicate and expand the model in Maharashtra.

The Rumayana Festival, known for its engaging workshops, live performances, and cultural exhibits, underscored the importance of preserving India's heritage while working toward empowering communities.

The initiative, combining Smita Thackeray's extensive experience in social causes with Ruma Devi's expertise, is expected to take shape in the coming months, marking a significant step toward fostering self-reliance and preserving India's cultural heritage.

