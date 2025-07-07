Smita Thackeray Empowers Future Through School Kit Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7: On July 3rd, noted social worker Smita Thackeray visited Vesave Vidya Mandir (Marathi Medium) school as part of her foundation's ongoing commitment to education and community welfare. Through her NGO, Mukkti Foundation, Thackeray distributed essential educational supplies to the students, blending her passion for education with grassroots social service.

Under the ‘Gyaan Daan' initiative, school children received uniforms, PT Uniforms, Shoes, notebooks, and textbooks. The aim was to equip them with the necessary resources to start the academic year with confidence and enthusiasm.

Speaking about the initiative, Smita Thackeray said, “Education is true empowerment. When children are provided with the right tools and opportunities, their confidence grows, and they can become beacons of hope for society. It brings me immense joy to see the happiness on their faces. For real women’s empowerment, it is crucial that young girls receive quality education in a safe and nurturing environment.”

She further emphasized that the innocent smiles on children’s faces are the most rewarding moments for anyone engaged in social work. Having visited several schools over the years, Smita Thackeray has consistently worked towards improving educational infrastructure and supporting underprivileged students. Under her leadership, Mukkti Foundation has undertaken initiatives such as adopting schools, renovating them, and regularly distributing educational and utility supplies to those in need — efforts that will continue in the future.

Spending time with children and celebrating birthdays with them is something Thackeray holds close to her heart. She has, in the past, celebrated her birthday with HIV-positive children, offering them love, warmth, and support. Mukkti Foundation remains dedicated to driving social transformation in key areas such as education, health, arts, and women’s empowerment.

In addition to her philanthropic work, Smita Thackeray currently serves as the Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Film Policy Committee. She has also recently launched the “Aao Bhook Mitayo” campaign, a food donation drive aimed at feeding the underprivileged.

During her visit on July 3rd, Smita Thackeray personally interacted with the students of Vesave Vidya Mandir, offering words of encouragement and best wishes for their academic journey and future growth.

