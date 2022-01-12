Soap and detergent prices rise by 20%; HUL raises prices

Now you have to pay extra to buy soap and detergent. Hindustan Unilever, the country's largest FMCG company, has hiked soap and detergent prices from 3 per cent to 20 per cent. Hindustan Unilever Limited has increased the prices of its products like Wheel, Rin, Surf Excel and Lifebuoy products. The company has increased the prices of the above products due to increase in prices of raw materials. The company also had to raise the prices of many products last year due to the increase in input costs. HUL has increased the price of Surf Excel soap the most. Earlier, it had to increase by Rs 2. The company has only increased the price of surf Excel soap by 20 per cent. Now the price of Surf Excel soap has gone up from Rs 10 to Rs 12.

Lifebuoy's 125 gram pack has been priced from Rs 29 to Rs 31. The price of a 125 gram bar of Pears soap has gone up from Rs 76 to Rs 83 now. For Rin, the company has increased the price of its bundle pack from Rs 72 to Rs 76. The price of a 250 gram single bar has been increased from Rs 18 to Rs 19.