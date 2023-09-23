Solanki Group: From Textile Trading to Tea and Textile Spare Parts Empire

New Delhi (India), September 23: Established in 1997 as a small textile trading company in Burhanpur, Solanki Group has evolved into a dynamic conglomerate, successfully venturing into tea production, textile spare parts, and textile weaving mills. Under the visionary leadership of its founder, Kishore Solanki, and the dedicated efforts of his son, Pratik Solanki, the group has achieved remarkable growth and expanded its operations, making its mark in both domestic and international markets.

Textile Trading Roots

Solanki Group’s journey began with its foray into textile trading. With a strategic location in Burhanpur, a prominent textile hub in Madhya Pradesh, the company quickly gained recognition for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. The group’s dedication to excellence laid the foundation for its subsequent success in various sectors.

Expansion into Tea Production

Recognizing the potential of the tea industry, Solanki Group diversified its operations and ventured into tea production. Utilizing its expertise in trade and market dynamics, the group established tea plantations and processing units in key tea-growing regions of India. Through meticulous cultivation, processing, and packaging practices, Solanki Group has been able to deliver premium quality tea products to its customers.

Textile Spare Parts

Furthering its expansion, Solanki Group recognized the need for reliable and high-quality spare parts in the textile industry. With a deep understanding of the sector’s requirements, the group began manufacturing and supplying textile spare parts to textile mills across the country. The commitment to delivering reliable products and exceptional customer service has solidified the group’s position as a trusted partner in the industry.

Textile Weaving Mill

Building on its success in the textile sector, Solanki Group established a state-of-the-art textile weaving mill. Equipped with advanced machinery and technology, the mill has the capacity to produce an impressive three million meters of fabric every month. The group’s commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability has garnered acclaim and trust from both domestic and international clients.

Global Expansion and Export Success

With a robust infrastructure and an unwavering focus on quality, Solanki Group has expanded its reach beyond Indian borders. The group’s textile products are exported to 28 countries, showcasing the strength of their manufacturing capabilities and their commitment to meeting global standards. This international recognition has contributed to the group’s exponential growth and success.

Dynamic Leadership: Kishore Solanki and Pratik Solanki

The success of Solanki Group can be attributed to the dynamic leadership of its founder, Kishore Solanki, and his son, Pratik Solanki. Kishore Solanki’s entrepreneurial vision and business acumen laid the foundation for the group’s diversification and growth. Pratik Solanki, carrying forward his father’s legacy, has played a crucial role in the group’s expansion and modernization efforts. Their combined expertise and dedication have propelled Solanki Group to new heights of success.

Solanki Group’s journey, starting from humble beginnings in textile trading, exemplifies the spirit of entrepreneurship, adaptability, and innovation. With its diversified portfolio, including tea production, textile spare parts, and a modern weaving mill, the group has established itself as a formidable player in the industry. The ongoing commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and global standards is a testament to Solanki Group’s unwavering pursuit of excellence.

