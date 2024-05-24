Soleos Solar Energy Secures Rs 48.5 Crore equity Funding, transaction led by Swastika Investmart Ltd along with Beeline Capital

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 24: Soleos Solar Energy Pvt Ltd., a leading provider of Solar EPC solutions has raised around Rs 48.5 crore in equity funding. The lead advisor of this transaction was Swastika Investmart Ltd along with Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited. The funding round's investors include India Ahead Venture Fund, Sunil Singhania's family office, Madhuri Madhu Kela, Nabs Vriddhi LLP, Pawan Agarwal, Head of PCG at InCred Capital, Dr. Faruk G. Patel - CMD (KP Group) and several other HNI investors.

This funding infusion will help the company in generating its working capital, global renewable energy portfolio development and establishing manufacturing facilities across the globe. Since the company delivers trusted power solutions, the funding will enhance our capabilities in project execution, foster stronger international collaborations, and support the development of Independent Power Projects (IPP), solidifying their role as a leader in the global energy market.

Since its founding in 2012, Soleos Solar Energy Pvt Ltd has established itself as a leading EPC service provider in the solar energy sector. Renowned for delivering reliable and comprehensive turnkey solutions in C&I Rooftops, Ground Mount Solar Projects, and solar parks, the company is committed to developing proprietary innovative solutions that make solar investments more profitable and reliable, along with providing exceptional customer service. With a robust presence across Spain, UK, USA, Germany, and Portugal Soleos Solar Energy is recognized as a trustworthy partner in the global solar industry.

Bhavesh Rathod, Founder and Director of Soleos Solar Energy, expressed gratitude for securing the funding, emphasizing its pivotal role in propelling the company towards higher growth trajectories. Rathod stated, "This funding will enable us to achieve our expansion goals and bolster our capabilities in delivering cutting-edge solar solutions. With an already established global footprint, this investment will further strengthen our foothold in domesic and international markets."

Rushiraj Patel, Chief Strategist of Soleos Solar Energy and an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, shared his insights, "This investment accelerates our innovative projects and operational capabilities, setting new benchmarks for sustainability and efficiency in the solar industry."

Dhaval Jiyani, CEO of Soleos Solar Energy, commented, "We are committed to building lasting relationships across the globe, turning global challenges into opportunities for growth and leadership in the solar sector."

Currently, the company holds Rs. 450 crore orders in hand for setting up approximately 140 MW projects. With Swastika Investmart's and Beeline Capital's support and advice, Soleos Solar Energy has successfully secured a substantial amount of funding.

