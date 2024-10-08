Somaiya Vidyavihar University Announces New Batch for Somaiya Winter School Programme on 4th Nov 2024

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India],October 9:The Somaiya Winter School is thoughtfully designed to nurture the overall development of students, fostering a love for learning and enriching their academic and personal growth. The primary aim is to provide students with a glimpse of university life and help them explore potential career paths. Located within a modern campus with a diverse student and faculty community ensures a dynamic learning environment. Each day at the Winter School is carefully planned to introduce students to the intricacies of varied academic disciplines from Arts & Humanities to Commerce & Business Studies, Science, and Engineering, offering hands-on experience and real-world applications. As students engage with the program, they will uncover vast opportunities within the expanding industry, preparing them for a successful career.

The Winter School Programme is open for enrolment for Batch-1 starting from 4th Nov 2024 to 9th Nov 2024 and Batch-2 starting from 27th Dec, 2024 to 31st Dec, 2024 for students from classes 9th to 12th from SSC/HSC/ICSE/CBSE/IB or equivalent boards in 2024. Students can register at https://www.somaiya.edu/en/somaiya-summer-winter-school

‘We are proud to announce The Winter School Programme 2024. It is an excellent opportunity for high school students to explore the various academic streams. It will give them a glimpse into their potential future studies and career path and give them a chance to experience college-life.', said Prof.V.N. Rajasekharan Pillai, Vice Chancellor, Somaiya Vidyavihar University.

