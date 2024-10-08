Somaiya Vidyavihar University Announces New Batch for Somaiya Winter School Programme on 4th Nov 2024

By PNN | Published: October 8, 2024 04:18 PM2024-10-08T16:18:14+5:302024-10-08T16:20:03+5:30

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India],October 9: The Somaiya Winter School is thoughtfully designed to nurture the overall development of students, fostering ...

Somaiya Vidyavihar University Announces New Batch for Somaiya Winter School Programme on 4th Nov 2024 | Somaiya Vidyavihar University Announces New Batch for Somaiya Winter School Programme on 4th Nov 2024

Somaiya Vidyavihar University Announces New Batch for Somaiya Winter School Programme on 4th Nov 2024

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India],October 9:The Somaiya Winter School is thoughtfully designed to nurture the overall development of students, fostering a love for learning and enriching their academic and personal growth. The primary aim is to provide students with a glimpse of university life and help them explore potential career paths. Located within a modern campus with a diverse student and faculty community ensures a dynamic learning environment. Each day at the Winter School is carefully planned to introduce students to the intricacies of varied academic disciplines from Arts & Humanities to Commerce & Business Studies, Science, and Engineering, offering hands-on experience and real-world applications. As students engage with the program, they will uncover vast opportunities within the expanding industry, preparing them for a successful career.

The Winter School Programme is open for enrolment for Batch-1 starting from 4th Nov 2024 to 9th Nov 2024 and Batch-2 starting from 27th Dec, 2024 to 31st Dec, 2024 for students from classes 9th to 12th from SSC/HSC/ICSE/CBSE/IB or equivalent boards in 2024. Students can register at https://www.somaiya.edu/en/somaiya-summer-winter-school

‘We are proud to announce The Winter School Programme 2024. It is an excellent opportunity for high school students to explore the various academic streams. It will give them a glimpse into their potential future studies and career path and give them a chance to experience college-life.', said Prof.V.N. Rajasekharan Pillai, Vice Chancellor, Somaiya Vidyavihar University.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app