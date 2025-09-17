Somaiya Vidyavihar University Hosts Global Leaders at International Conference on "New Dimensions in Chemical Sciences & Education"

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17: Somaiya Vidyavihar University, built on Somaiya Vidyavihar's 84-year legacy of academic excellence, successfully hosted the International Conference on "New Dimensions in Chemical Sciences & Education" in collaboration with the Association of Chemistry Teachers (ACT).

The three-day conference brought together scientists, educators, innovators, and students from around the world to discuss 24 themes spanning Sustainable Chemistry, Drug Design, Computational Chemistry, Renewable Energy, Green and Sustainable Chemistry, Nuclear and Radiation Chemistry, AI-driven Chemistry, ICT tools in Chemistry, Nanochemistry, and more. The conference featured 40 paper presentations, 90 oral presentations, and 90 poster presentations, creating a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange and breakthrough ideas.

The opening session featured Chief Guest Prof. Sunil Bhagwat, Director, IISER Pune who spoke about the role of chemistry education in shaping young minds, and Guest of Honour Dr. Kamlesh Fondekar, Head - R&D, Godrej Agrovet, who shared the industry perspective on innovation and application. The session also featured eminent dignitaries, including Prof. V. N. Rajasekharan Pillai, Vice-Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University; Dr. Damodar Prabhu, President of ACT; Prof. N. Sathyamurthy, Founder-Director of IISER Mohali; and Prof. Neetin Desai, Dean of the Somaiya School of Basic & Applied Sciences at Somaiya Vidyavihar University.

Distinguished speakers at the conference included Prof. Dr. John Warner, globally recognized as the Father of Green Chemistry; Padmashri Prof. Dr. G. D. Yadav, former Vice-Chancellor of ICT Mumbai; Prof. Dr. S. R. Gadre (Computational Chemistry); Prof. Dr. Uday Maitra (Synthetic Organic Chemistry, IISc Bengaluru); Prof. Ponnadurai Ramasami (University of Mauritius); Prof. Dr. N. Sathyamurthy (Interdisciplinary Chemistry, IISER Mohali); Prof Suresh Valiyaveettil, National University of Singapore, Singapore; Prof S Sivaram, IISER-Pune; Dr Bipul Saha, IUPAC; and Dr Satish Pai, President, Deloitte, South Asia.

Commenting on the conference, Prof. V. N. Rajasekharan Pillai, Vice-Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, said, "Conferences like the International Conference on 'New Dimensions in Chemical Sciences & Education' give us a valuable opportunity to engage with our faculty and learn from the practices of other institutions advancing science education and research." He added, "Chemistry remains a cornerstone of higher education in this country, and it is vital that we strengthen it, address the gaps, and promote chemistry education in a meaningful way. We look forward to the insights and recommendations that will emerge from this gathering."

Dr. Damodar Prabhu, President of Association of Chemistry Teachers, said, "The International Conference on 'New Dimensions in Chemical Sciences & Education' is designed to meet the needs of today's chemistry community, featuring world-class research across frontier areas including green chemistry, computational chemistry, new materials, nanotechnology, and environmental chemistry. The conference has received more than 90 oral and poster presentations from across the country, representing work from colleges, universities, research institutions, and industry."

Somaiya Vidyavihar University continues to be at the forefront of interdisciplinary research, sustainability studies, and industry-relevant innovations. The university has steadily advanced chemical sciences through landmark initiatives such as the International Conference on Biomaterial-based Therapeutics and Devices (ICBTD 2025), the Somaiya Institute for Research and Advanced Studies (SIRAC), its MSc and research ecosystem in Polymer Science, and the newly inaugurated Centre of Excellence in Analytical Pyrolysis in collaboration with Frontier Laboratories, Japan.

With its strong research ecosystem, global collaborations, and sustained focus on innovation, Somaiya Vidyavihar University continues to reinforce its role as a hub for knowledge, discovery, and future-ready education. The University's leadership in chemical sciences reflects its broader vision: to nurture curiosity, drive impact-led research, and prepare students to become changemakers in academia, industry, and society.

Web link: polymerscience-symposium.somaiya.edu/en

Somaiya Vidyavihar University (Accredited with A Grade by NAAC), established in 2019, is a leading University in India, built upon the 84-year legacy of the Somaiya Vidyavihar. Guided by the motto 'Knowledge Alone Liberates', the university emphasises academic excellence, holistic development, and character-building. Offering a diverse range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs, Somaiya Vidyavihar University integrates industry collaborations, interdisciplinary learning, and research-driven education. The university's strategic location in Mumbai provides students with access to sectors such as Management, Engineering & Technology, Education, Dharma Studies, Commerce & Business Studies, Basic & Applied Sciences, Sports, Civilisation Studies, Languages & Literature, Music & Performing Arts, Art, Film, Humanities & Social Sciences, Design and Library & Information Science. The university promotes innovation through a Startup Incubator. It also emphasises experiential learning with and real-world projects. With a strong commitment to sustainability, research, and the development of well-rounded leaders, Somaiya Vidyavihar University continues to play a pivotal role in shaping India's educational landscape.

The Association of Chemistry Teachers (ACT) was established in 2000 by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (TIFR), Mumbai, as a national platform to promote excellence in chemistry education and research. ACT connects school, college, and university educators with scientists and industry professionals through conferences, workshops, student competitions, and national celebrations like Chemistry Day and Science Day.

ACT actively contributes to programs such as the Chemistry Olympiads and the IUPAC Global Women's Breakfast, and annually recognizes outstanding teachers with ACT awards. With a strong network of members across India and honorary members from around the world, ACT fosters collaboration across academia, research, and industry.

