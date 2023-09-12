Sonalika accelerates its momentum with an overall sales of 10,634 tractors in Aug’23 gears up for the upcoming festive season

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 12: India’s No.1 tractor export brand, Sonalika Tractors, has always believed in building a strong relationship of trust and prosperity with farmers across the world. Taking forward its legacy in FY’24, Sonalika attained a new record of 10,634 tractor sales in August ’23. The heavy-duty performance advocates the widely growing acceptability of Sonalika’s advanced tractors in Indian as well as international markets. With the biggest festive season approaching, the company has also stepped up its production and clocked the highest-ever monthly production of 16,300 tractors in August ’23.

Farmers are the heavy-duty performers who achieve what they dream of irrespective of the soil type. Sonalika’s heavy-duty tractor range in 20-120 HP is designed with unique and technologically advanced features to optimise farming operations and ensure that prosperity comes naturally to farmers. The company today feels proud to be a trusted family member of 15+ lakh farmers across the globe, out of which 2.3 lakhs are spread across international countries. Presently, Sonalika has cemented its No.1 position in countries like Portugal, Finland, France, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, Czech Republic and Algeria in the addressable segment and fast closing its gap with the No.2 position in the Indian market as well.

Speaking on the new record achievement, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, “It is the commitment, passion and perseverance of farmers towards the nation that inspires us to develop new farm technologies and give joyful farming experience to them through our heavy-duty tractors. With our new record achievement of 10,634 overall tractor sales in August ’23, we have a reinforced platform for the upcoming festive season. In this regard, we have recorded our highest-ever August production of 16,300 tractors to address every farmer’s demand. From powerful engines and intelligent transmissions to precise hydraulics, we manufacture everything in-house at our World’s No.1 tractor manufacturing plant in Hoshiarpur, which powers us to develop tractors with segment-defining features. We truly believe that there is no finish line for performers, and we are all prepared to take on the festive season as well as create new benchmarks in the Indian tractor industry with farmer-centric products and services.”

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor