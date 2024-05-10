Sonalika drives into FY'25 with staggering 11,656 overall tractor sales and gains market share in April'24

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 10: After an unprecedented success in FY'24 with the highest ever annual overall market share, India's No. 1 tractor export brand Sonalika Tractors is excited to have commenced its FY'25 journey with a robust new platform. The company has clocked a record 11,656 overall tractor sales and has continued to gain market share on a y-o-y basis in April'24 with its diligent efforts and perseverance.

Every innovative tractor which is rolled out from Sonalika's World's No. 1 tractor plant in Hoshiarpur exhibits excellence in terms of delivering productivity and profitability for farmers. Sonalika's thrust on creating a perfect blend of quality and performance in its heavy tractor range has enabled the company to firmly secure the 3rd largest tractor brand position in India - the world's biggest tractor market. The company has already launched a 5-year warranty and showcasing tractor prices on its website, which keeps them perpetually excited about having Sonalika as a reliable partner in their farming journey.

Sharing his thoughts on the new benchmark performance, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, "We are elated to have begun our FY'25 voyage with an exciting performance of 11,656 overall tractor sales in April'24 with a market share gain. Our advanced heavy-duty tractor series have consistently led farmers towards a world full of new opportunities and which is why we are today proudly 15+ lakh farmer family.

Moreover, the El Nino effect continues to weaken and with above normal monsoon predictions in the year ahead, the reservoirs are expected to rebound faster to normal levels which should subsequently make for a healthy demand during the year. With a year full of boundless opportunities ahead, we are now more confident to launch new products in FY'25 for increasing farmer productivity as we believe there remains no limit for us to what can be achieved."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor