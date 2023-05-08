Sonalika Records highest ever April overall sales of 12,590 tractors and highest market share gain 1.9 per cent in the tractor industry

New Delhi [India], May 8 (/PNN): After registering a record-breaking performance in FY'23 of highest-ever annual sales, Sonalika Tractors has ensured to carry forward the same momentum in FY'24 as well. India's No1 tractor export brand, Sonalika, has touched a new record of highest-ever April overall sales of 12,590 tractors, underlining the brand's fast-growing preference among the farming community. This extraordinary performance has resulted in a 1.9 per cent market share gain in the tractor industry.

One of India's leading tractor brands, Sonalika's holistic approach to addressing farmers' demands and accordingly developing state-of-the-art technologies continuously has been spearheading the company's growth. The company's purposeful focus on research and innovation processes as well as on-ground connections with farmers, has enabled it to design the widest range of tractors with powerful engines, intelligent transmission and hydraulics for farmers to touch new heights of productivity as well as profitability. Sonalika is fully geared up to offer superior products and services for farmers' delight in FY'24.

Sharing his comments on the remarkable performance, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, "It feels great to enter into a new financial year with a flying start, capitalizing on our strong foundation, robust processes and product portfolio. We have recorded the highest-ever April overall sales of 12,590 tractors with the highest market share gain of 1.9 per cent (est.) in the tractor industry. This has set the momentum as a stepping stone for us to target and go beyond excellence in the new financial year. Consistency in ensuring affordable, innovative products for farmers with easy accessibility will continue to remain paramount for us in FY'24."

This story is provided by PNN. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PNN)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor