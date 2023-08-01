Sonam Kapoor Makes A Statement In Her Latest Hair Campaign With Luxury Brand Kérastase

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1: Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor known for her impeccable fashion choices, is looking radiant in her hair campaign with luxury haircare brand Kérastase. The brand recently revealed their association with the celebrity.

“For me, self-care is something I’ve always believed in! When you’re travelling, working, and trying to play multiple roles at the same time, it’s so important to make sure that you invest in the right kind of care. Kérastase is a brand I deeply resonate with. It not only stands for innovative, luxurious hair products but also for the message they deliver to women: dare to be who you want because you have the potential! I’m so excited for our collaboration!” says Sonam Kapoor,

Kérastase has been in India since 2005 and is now well known for its innovative and luxurious hair care offering that it brings to consumers through salons across 42 cities in India and through its own DTC platform, www.kerastase.in. Today it is the leading luxury hair care brand in the world thanks to its philosophy and mission, which goes much deeper than just hair!

“For us at Kérastase, it’s all about our consumers, the women who trust us. We use science and technology in hair care to help hair reach its full potential. Our brand line is You Dare; We care -it’s a simple promise to women telling them to go after what they want – that new hair colour or new haircut or new hairstyle because they have a brand that will care for their hair- that will repair it, nourish it and make it shine!” says Anjali Pai, GM Kérastase India.

Sonam brings to life this philosophy! She is confident, puts herself first when she needs to and understands the need for balance! She is not afraid to take time to care for herself, her hair, her body, and her mind, and this is what makes her an inspiration to millions of women.

About Kérastase

Kérastase is the world’s leading luxury professional haircare brand. Since 1964 it has built its reputation on delivering exceptional results on hair & scalp through bespoke in-salon rituals and exquisite products, including a range of shampoos, masques, serums, oils and treatments.

The brand adopts a care-first philosophy that extends beyond its products: to care for all hair types, all women, as well as the future of the planet. Since 2015, it has made important strides in integrating sustainability in its formulae, packaging and merchandising materials.

To find your personalised luxury hair care routine, visit your nearest Kérastase salon or take our 2 min hair diagnosis on www.kerastase.in

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor