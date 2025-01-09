Sonu Nigam's Melodious Song Chandrika in Sangeet Manapmaan

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9: Sonu Nigam, known for his mesmerizing voice and dominance over the hearts of listeners across India, has ventured into the Marathi music scene with a soulful start to 2025. The much-anticipated song Chandrika from the upcoming Marathi film Sangeet Manapman, directed by Subodh Bhave and composed by the legendary Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, has been released.

Sonu Nigam shares,"I may have never sung a song like this for any film before. It is unique. When I first heard Chandrika, it created an atmosphere akin to a temple, but this is not a devotional song in disguise. It's a love song with elements of devotion. Love itself has a devotional aspect. For this song, I completely surrendered myself without any selfish intent. I am grateful to God for giving me the opportunity to sing such a composition." It features Subodh Bhave and Vaidehi Parshurami.

Talking about the unique experience of singing for Sangeet Manapman, Sonu Nigam expressed, "I am deeply connected to different musical styles and strive to learn as much as possible. While I couldn't formally learn classical music as a child, I've dedicated myself to learning as much as I can to give my best to the audience.

I have sung in multiple Indian languages, and people believe in my ability to adapt, which has given me the opportunity to explore diverse cultures. Legends like the late Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle have profound knowledge of Natya Sangeet (theater music), as do contemporary composers like Ajay-Atul. There's so much to learn from them."

When asked about Marathi music and his favorite Marathi singers, Nigam added,"Marathi music is full of depth and exploration. Only those who master the art of sur (melody) can become legends. Marathi literature and songwriting are equally vast and unique. Among Marathi singers, I admire Bela Shende and Swapnil Bandodkar. But among the younger generation, I'm especially fond of Arya Ambekar's voiceher singing in Chandramukhi was exceptional. There are many other talented Marathi singers whose voices I greatly admire."

Sonu Nigam expressed his admiration for Subodh Bhave, the film's director and lead actor, for his exceptional work. He also extended his gratitude to Jio Studios for consistently bringing fresh content to the audience: "Jio Studios Marathi is always striving to present innovative and unique content, which is truly commendable."

The film, Sangeet Manapman, presented by Jio Studios, features an ensemble cast, including Subodh Bhave, Vaidehi Parshurami, Sumeet Raghavan, Upendra Limaye, Neena Kulkarni, Nivedita Saraf, Shailesh Datar, and Archana Nipankar. The screenplay and story development are by Shirish Gopal Deshpande and Urjaa Deshpande, with additional screenplay and dialogues by Prajakta Deshmukh. The music is under the Saregama label.

