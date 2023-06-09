South Indian Bank Partners with actyv.ai to Offer GST-Based Loans and Wins Digital CX Awards

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 9: actyv.ai, a leading AI-powered enterprise SaaS platform with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance offerings, has congratulated its partner South Indian Bank for winning the prestigious Digital CX Awards in Singapore recently. The Awards, instituted by Singapore-based 'The Digital Banker', recognize excellence in providing exceptional digital experiences to customers. The bank won the award under the SME loans category for its remarkable performance in providing GST-based loans through a Technology platform.

The South Indian Bank is a major private sector bank in India with its headquarters located in Thrissur, Kerala. The bank has an extensive network with branches across India and offers a wide range of banking products and services to both individual customers as well as businesses.

Sony A, Senior General Manager & CIO, South Indian Bank, said, "In line with South Indian Bank's digital transformation agenda, we were on the lookout for opportunities to digitise our existing services. It was with this objective that we approached actyv.ai to implement the bank's Digital GST Business Loan Platform. We are extremely impressed with the results achieved. The team at actyv.ai consistently took the time out to fully understand our requirement and delivered a solution that was exactly what we needed. Their competence and dedication were evident throughout the journey. The team's expertise, which especially shone through in GST data analysis, understanding and implementing the BRE for loan eligibility, has helped us offer a best-in-class product to our customers."

Commenting on the win, Raghu Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO of actyv.ai said, "South Indian Bank's win in the Digital CX Awards is a testimony to the technological capabilities of actyv.ai. Our effort was to deliver exceptional customer experience and empower the bank with an agile and scalable platform. The South Indian Bank, with our platform, can now plan for a larger and quicker book-building. I congratulate South Indian Bank and their team for adopting the actyv.ai platform to achieve phenomenal results in a short time. We are very proud of the partnership and look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship."

