South Korea making utmost efforts on tariff talks with US ahead of deadline

Seoul, July 3 President Lee Jae Myung said on Thursday the government has made utmost efforts on tariff negotiations with the United States, but he can't say whether the talks could be concluded by July 8, a deadline set by US President Donald Trump.

Lee made the remark during the press conference marking his first month in office, as Seoul and Washington continue talks to reduce the 25 percent reciprocal tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, reports Yonhap news agency.

South Korea is "doing our best" for tariff talks with the U.S., but Lee said, "At this point, it is difficult to say with certainty whether they can be concluded by July 8."

As it remains unclear what exactly each side wants in order to produce mutually beneficial outcomes, Lee said the government will work to identify areas where agreement is possible.

"We are actively identifying and developing many agenda items across various areas. We will do our very best," he said, without elaborating on diplomatically sensitive issues.

Lee said his government has taken a first step toward promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula by suspending propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts along the border, expressing hope that the reconciliatory move could lay the groundwork for renewed dialogue with Pyongyang.

"Just as North Korea responded to the government's recent preemptive suspension of propaganda broadcasts, a virtuous cycle of peace is possible," he said. "We will reopen inter-Korean communication and pave the way for peace and coexistence on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and cooperation."

Meanwhile, South Korea's chief trade negotiator is arranging a visit to Washington this weekend as part of efforts to speed up trade talks with the United States, Seoul's trade ministry said on Thursday, as the deadline for resumption of the Donald Trump administration's reciprocal tariffs approaches.

Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo is pushing to arrange meetings with U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and other officials in Washington, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

If materialised, it will mark Yeo's second visit to the U.S. capital since he took office last month. He held talks with Greer and Lutnick last week to highlight Seoul's commitment to "good-faith" trade talks with the Trump administration.

