South Korea requests US biz leaders' engagement at 2025 APEC events

Seoul, Jan 11 South Korea has requested the active participation of business leaders in the United States at upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) events in South Korea this year, foreign ministry said on Saturday.

At an annual meeting of the U.S. National Center for APEC in San Francisco on Friday (US time), Yoon Seong-mee, chair of the 2025 APEC Senior Officials' Meeting, presented Seoul's preparations for hosting the 2025 APEC summit and urged active interest and participation from US business leaders.

South Korea will host the 2025 APEC summit in Gyeongju, located about 270 kms south of Seoul, reports Yonhap news agency.

The centre is a US-based organisation that facilitates high-level exchanges between public and private sectors in the APEC region. Its membership includes over 40 major companies, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Visa and Qualcomm.

Yoon outlined South Korea's plans for hosting over 200 meetings at the upcoming gathering in Gyeongju, which will include leader-and minister-level conferences as well as a CEO summit. She also emphasised that Seoul is committed to ensuring the seamless organization of these events.

Meanwhile, South Korea said it will work to make sure the upcoming leaders' meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member states will not be influenced by the current political situation surrounding President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.

"The APEC meeting is the highest-level international gathering to be hosted by our country, not by an individual, such as the president or a minister," a foreign ministry official said.

"Even if there is a leadership change, our status as the host country remains unchanged. It should not be influenced by political circumstances, and the government will make every effort to ensure that it won't," the official said.

South Korea will be sending official invitations to the leaders of the member states around May and June.

