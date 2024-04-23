Space zone India, a space startup based in Tamil Nadu, is developing a reusable hybrid rocket in India

India PR Distribution

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 23: Tamil Nadu-based space startup, Space Zone India, led by Founder and CEO Anand Megalingam, is on the verge of a significant milestone in Indian space technology. The company, headquartered in Kelambakkam, Chennai, has developing RHUMI-1, This rocket, designed as a demonstrator, will carry three cube satellites and incorporates a reusable mechanism. The hybrid propulsion system, utilizing both solid fuel and liquid oxidizer technologies, aims to reduce the cost of hybrid rocket operations while ensuring environmental safety.

Anand Megalingam revealed that the demand for small satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) is increasing in India, prompting the company to focus on capturing the small satellite market while employing a Hybrid Propulsion system to ensure cost-effectiveness. He emphasized that testing of the hybrid rocket is being supervised by retired ISRO scientists, with the team diligently addressing challenges associated with hybrid propulsion technology. Megalingam highlighted the round-the-clock dedication of his team towards advancing the technology. The completion of all tests for the Reusable Hybrid Rocket (Demonstrator) is anticipated soon, with a launch scheduled for mid-August 2024 in the coastal region of Chennai.

In February 2023, Space Zone India made history by launching India's first hybrid rocket, witnessed by ISRO Scientist Padma Shri Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai, Deputy Director Ranganathan from Sriharikota, ISRO scientists, and eminent scientists from the Atomic Research Centre in Kalpakkam. The company has developed various rockets like RHUMI-1, RHUMI-2, and RHUMI-3, each tailored for altitudes ranging from 1 km to 500 km.

Additionally, Space Zone India has designed and developed its own ground supporting equipment for rocket launches, creating portable launch systems that can easily be moved from one location to another without the need for large transportation. Following the successful launch of their reusable hybrid rocket demonstrator, the company plans to seek investors for upcoming rocket launches.

