Spacenet Achieves Financial milestone 330 per cent increase in Net Profit YOY

New Delhi [India], May 31: Spacenet Enterprises India Limited (NSE: SPCENET), a notable global tradetech company with operations in India and Hong Kong, has announced an impressive 330 per cent increase in net profit for the financial year 2023-24. This substantial growth underscores the company's successful strategic initiatives and robust operational performance.

Spacenet core business activity is into the trading of agricultural and non-agricultural commodities, Spacenet has diversified its portfolio by actively building, investing in, and supporting innovative technology companies. This dual focus not only enhances its core trading business but also positions it at the forefront of technological advancements.

Till date, Spacenet has made strategic investments in several promising companies, including Billmart Fintech Pvt Ltd, String Metaverse Ltd, and Thalassa Enterprises Ltd.

Billmart Fintech Pvt Ltd, headquartered in Mumbai, is a pioneering fintech enterprise dedicated to empowering Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and corporates through digital bill discounting solutions. Billmart seamlessly connects these businesses with lenders, offering a blend of traditional financial services and cutting-edge financial products. This integration fosters a robust financial ecosystem that facilitates smoother transactions and improved liquidity for MSMEs.

String Metaverse Ltd is a trailblazing Web 3.0 GameFi startup and fintech platform. It enables business partners to provide a range of online gaming services, including Play-to-Earn and Free-2-Play models. These innovative platforms offer rewarding games (Real Money Games) that incentivize transactions across multiple sectors such as retail, e-commerce, and food and beverages. By merging gaming with fintech, String Metaverse Ltd is revolutionizing how businesses engage with consumers, creating new revenue streams and enhancing customer loyalty.

These strategic investments are crucial to Spacenet's vision of sustained growth, continuous innovation, and value creation for all stakeholders. The significant increase in net profit is a clear indicator of the company's effective business strategies and operational efficiency.

"Our remarkable net profit growth is a testament to our team's dedication and strategic execution," stated Prakash Dasigi, Executive Director of Spacenet. "We remain committed to delivering value to our shareholders and customers through continued innovation and operational excellence. Our focus on integrating advanced technology solutions with our core trading activities ensures we stay ahead in the rapidly evolving market landscape."

With a solid foundation in tradetech and a keen eye on future technological trends, Spacenet Enterprises India Limited is well-positioned to continue its trajectory of impressive growth and innovation.

