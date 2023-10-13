Spark A Change with The Body Shop's Best-Ever Diwali Gifts Collection

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: The Body Shop, the original ethical beauty brand, introduces its festive campaign 'Spark A Change' to mark the beginning of Diwali and the launch of their collection of change making gifts in-store and online.

From vegan beauty treats to indulgent body care, The Body Shop has gifts to delight everyone this Diwali - and every budget. And these gifts do more than simply bring joy to the recipients, they help Spark A Change in the lives of those who help craft them too, thanks to the brand's unique Community Fair Trade 1 programme.

The 'Spark A Change' campaign is complemented by an inspiring film featuring the renowned Indian actor, Shefali Shah (2023 Emmy Awards Nominee), as she explores The Body Shop store in search of ethical gifts for her loved ones. The film beautifully captures the skilled women of Teddy Exports2, The Body Shop's long-standing Community Fair Trade partner based in India. These talented artisans handcraft recycled cotton gift bags, specially commissioned by The Body Shop India for this festive season. In their own way, the women of Teddy Exports, along with Shefali Shah, help ignite change and spread joy, perfectly aligning with The Body Shop's core value of driving positive change in the world.

Harmeet Singh, VP of Marketing E-commerce & Product, Asia South, The Body Shop, said "Every single gift from The Body Shop is enriched with ingredients or packaging from our Community Fair Trade partners. So, with each purchase, customers not only acquire a present but also support communities worldwide, especially in India, thanks to these pouches expertly handcrafted by the artisans at Teddy Exports. This festive season, they have the power to help spark positive change in the lives of many."

Customers will be able to choose from a fantastic array of festive gifts filled with wonders such as Treats Shea Duo at 595 INR, Beauty bag nourishing (avocado) at 1545 INR and Lather Slather British Rose at 4695 INR. For those seeking a more personal touch, there is the option to handpick one of Teddy Export's vibrant pouches. These can be filled to the brim with nature-inspired treats such as best-selling British Rose Shower Gel or the alluring new Full Flowers Eau de Parfum. The power to create the perfect changemaking gift is now in their hands!

Campaign Link: https://youtu.be/F3eIDqkX69w

About The Body Shop International

Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Dame Anita Roddick, The Body Shop is a global beauty brand and a certified B Corp™. The Body Shop seeks to make a positive difference in the world by offering high-quality, naturally-inspired skincare, body care, haircare and make-up produced ethically and sustainably. Having pioneered the philosophy that business can be a force for good, this changemaking ethos is still the brand's driving force. The Body Shop operates around 2,500 retail locations in more than 80 countries. The Body Shop is part of Natura & Co Holding. The Body Shop has over 200 stores across the country through its Master Franchisee Quest Retail, who has been operating the brand in India since 2006.

1. Community Fair Trade

The Body Shop's Community Fair Trade programme began in 1987 as 'Trade Not Aid', with Teddy Exports in India. Today the programme sources ingredients, gift and accessory products from 18 supplier groups in 14 countries, reaching over 10,000 producers, farmers and artisans worldwide. Women represent over 60% of the people directly impacted by these trade partnerships, providing fair prices and vital financial independence to people living in rural areas with limited economic opportunities. The Body Shop also works in partnership with Community Fair Trade suppliers to drive positive social and environmental impact through community projects.

2. Teddy Exports:

Teddy Exports is a fair trade export company in Thirumangalam, southern India. Teddy Exports has been a Community Fair Trade partner of The Body Shop since 1987. This partnership provides economic opportunities for 450 artisans who produce high-quality textile and wooden products in a sustainable way. Teddy Exports has an inclusive approach to employment, offering opportunities for many who would struggle to find employment elsewhere due to their social backgrounds or disabilities. They have excellent working conditions and many on-site facilities including a canteen, a creche, schools and a farm. Teddy Exports also pioneer impactful community projects through their Teddy Trust.

