Spark Private Wealth Management Surpasses INR 25000 Crores In AuM and AuA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25: Spark PWM Private Limited and Asset Management have reached INR 25,000 Crores (USD 3.3 billion) in Assets under Management & Advisory (AuM & AuA). This positions Spark Private Wealth Management among the fastest-growing wealth management firms in the country.

“Crossing the INR 25,000 Crores milestone represents more than just numbers – it reflects our valued clients’ deep trust in us to manage and grow their wealth. Our focus remains on understanding client needs and delivering appropriate investment strategies that align with their financial goals,” said Arpita Vinay, Managing Director & Co-CEO.

Reaching INR 25,000 Crores (or ~USD 3.3 billion) in AuM & AuA in a short period demonstrates the organizations’ robust growth trajectory and their ability to navigate diverse market conditions while consistently delivering value to their clients. This growth has been particularly noteworthy given the dynamic market environment of recent years. The company’s growth is based on three core principles:

Client-first approach

Personalized wealth solutions

Leveraging the integrated capabilities of the Group

“This milestone reinforces our position in India’s wealth management sector. As part of the integrated Spark Capital platform, we will continue to leverage our deep market expertise and comprehensive solutions to serve our clients’ evolving needs,” said Y. Rama Rao, Managing Director, Spark Capital.

About Spark PWM

Spark PWM Private Limited (formerly known as Spark Family Office and Investment Advisors (India) Private Limited) is a subsidiary of Spark Capital Advisors (India) Limited. The company extends the core DNA of Spark Capital – Knowledge, Integrity, Trust & Transparency – to help Affluent Families, Business Owners / Promoters, Family Offices, New Age Entrepreneurs and CXOs to navigate a world full of opportunities and risks. Spark PWM offers products and services designed to help them seamlessly create, preserve, and transition their wealth across their generations. The offerings are backed with a robust Investment Policy Framework which is supported by research and superior execution to pick future winner ideas well ahead of our competition.

