Sparkling Affirmations with Zoya: The Luxury Atelier from the House of Tata Presents a Catalogue of Meaningful and Timeless Gifts for the Festive Season

Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata presents a campaign called "Sparkling Affirmations" with an inspired curation of timeless pieces that celebrates the joy of gifting. With a firm belief that the essence of luxury lies in the pursuit of meaning, each rare creation from Zoya is crafted through metaphors that celebrate its muse - the Zoya woman. Imbued with character and personality, the jewellery is a reflection of the luxury Maison's unwavering commitment to artistry and craftsmanship. Zoya's meaningful pieces of wearable art make the perfect keepsakes for special occasions and festive celebrations.

The thoughtful curation in Zoya's gifting catalogue offers a range of masterpieces from Zoya's growing library of fine jewellery. Designs span an eclectic range of inspiration for its selection of versatile jewellery that effortlessly complement morning-to-night looks. Iconic destinations like Kashmir and Italy catch the eye of Zoya's master designers as does the mesmerizing culinary art of a Michelin star chef, the strength of a rainforest and the architecture of an ancient stepwell. Inspirations find metaphors in the heroic journey of the Zoya woman, a reflection of her as much in the design as it is in sentiment. The luxury atelier adds a thoughtful touch to the gifting process this festive season, that further honours the thoughtful sentiment of the buyer in purchasing this gift for that special someone, their forever constant. Zoya sends a specially curated gift hamper with a personalised note from the buyer, to the person being gifted this memoir of meaning.

The luxury atelier also nudges our attention towards its elevated bespoke services. Clients can interact with the atelier's jewellery designers to co-create custom pieces of art flowing into fine jewellery for their special occasions. One senses the pulsating heart of the brand here. Inspiration, ideas and conversations are all thrown into the melting furnace for the genesis of the most unique pieces that are born of evocative thought and self-expression.

The Zoya Gift Card is a wonderful option for people looking to offer the choice of a rare gift while opening up the choice of that special something for the receiver, underscored by the warm and personal experience of luxury that is a hallmark of Zoya.

Zoya is a connoisseur's label that embodies trust and excellence, well known as intrinsic values of the House of Tata. Sourced ethically from the best mines in the world, only the most brilliant diamonds and precious stones reach the hands of Zoya's master craftsmen. The journey to the atelier must pass through Zoya's scrupulous inhouse parameters. Once meticulously checked and authenticated, each individually certified stone is optimally cut and painstakingly wrought in delicate metal to be a token of heritage. This promise of quality is reiterated by Zoya's guarantee that buys back at the current value of every jewel, so you can choose your gift with an easy mind and the reassurance of the Zoya Promise.

Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata, is a luxury brand of fine jewellery, renowned for its expert craftsmanship and distinguished design. Redefining the way jewellery is experienced in India, Zoya now enters its fourteenth year of operations creating meaningful pieces of wearable art product created exclusively with the discerning, aesthetically astute woman as its muse. Zoya's five boutiques in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi and Zoya galleries in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Chandigarh showcase luxury in its most undiluted form. Zoya's personalized service focuses on providing an unmatched buying experience of warm luxury for its exclusive products. Zoya now extends its service through video-assisted jewellery advisory, home trials, contactless delivery, and interactive e-catalogues.

For more, please visit www.zoya.in.

