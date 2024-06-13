Sparsh CCTV becomes the first video surveillance company in the world to get cyber-security certification for full range from STQC

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13: Sparsh CCTV, a leading player in the field of video surveillance and security solutions, proudly announces that it has become the first company across the globe to get a cyber-security certification IoTSCS certification for IoT product (CCTV Camera) from Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC). The entire product range by Sparsh CCTV is now cyber secured.

In March 2024, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued a Public Procurement Preference to advance the 'Make in India' initiative, in line with the Order from 2017. This notification specifically addressed the procurement of CCTV and video surveillance systems for security purposes, establishing clear 'Essential Requirements (ER)' for these devices. The ERs are designed to ensure the security and integrity of the CCTV systems used in public and private sectors.

Here are the key components of these requirements:

Detailed Testing Parameters: These parameters are defined to guarantee that both the hardware and software of CCTV systems are secure. This includes measures to protect against the leakage of sensitive data, ensuring that the surveillance systems are robust against potential security threats.

Security Testing Report: It is mandatory for the security testing of CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems (VSS) to be conducted by the Standardization Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) Directorate. This ensures that the systems meet stringent security standards set by the government.

Secure Process Conformance: This requirement involves validating that the components used in the CCTV systems are sourced through a trusted value chain. This means that all parts and processes involved in the manufacture of the devices must meet specific security and quality criteria, ensuring the integrity of the final product.

In-house R&D Registration: For companies conducting research and development in-house, their R&D units must be registered with the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) in India. This registration ensures that the R&D activities are recognized and meet the standards set by the DSIR.

Mandatory Compliance: The Essential Requirements (ERs) specified in the notification are mandatory for all procurements of CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems. This means that any entity looking to purchase such systems must ensure that the products meet these defined security and quality standards.

Overall, these measures are aimed at enhancing the security and reliability of CCTV systems procured under the "Make in India" initiative, fostering domestic manufacturing, and ensuring that surveillance systems deployed across the country are secure and free from vulnerabilities.

Commenting on the certification development, Mr. Sanjeev Sehgal, Founder & MD - Sparsh CCTV said "We are immensely proud to be the first company to get this certification across all our products. India has taken lead in setting up surveillance industry compliance in the world and Sparsh CCTV has taken lead in being 100% aligned with this compliance. This validates our commitment to providing top-tier surveillance solutions and also enhances our ability to contribute to the national security and safety of our nation. We will continue to serve the country and make world safe, secure & better place to live with made in India products & solutions which are secure, innovative and technologically advanced."

The Founder & MD of Sparsh CCTV has been an ardent worker towards Make in India Mission and is also the India's representative with voting rights at the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). This enables in developing the apt solution to arising challenges. Sparsh CCTV has been doing some world-class technology research in the video surveillance space and has been investing about 8% of its revenues in R&D. The company is a pioneer of many technological innovations in the industry and aims to become the "Factory for the world" by designing and manufacturing in India.

About Sparsh CCTV

Sparsh CCTV, established in 2002, is a pioneer and leader in manufacturing Electronic Video Surveillance equipment in India. It revolutionized the Indian security market by being India's first company to manufacture CCTV cameras in India in 2008 and now having global footprints. Sparsh has been an innovator in the Video Surveillance domain, developing and manufacturing complete range of Video Surveillance products and solutions.

Sparsh is on the brink of inaugurating a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia, thoughtfully designed in India and set to be manufactured in Saudi. Currently, Sparsh products are available in over 10 countries, and the company has a sister concern in the USA. Additionally, Sparsh has a strong presence in more than 150 cities across India, boasting 29 sales offices and 13 service centers.

The company takes pride in its three state-of-the-art manufacturing units and upcoming fourth Anchor Unit in EMC 2.0 at Kashipur,Uttarakhand - one of the largest Video Surveillance manufacturing centers in the country with a capacity of producing 1 Million Cameras/month. Sparsh CCTV's focus on indigenous design and manufacturing of technologically advanced electronic security devices has not only elevated the company's reputation but has also placed India firmly on the international map.

