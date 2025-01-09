Sparsh CCTV Partners with Sonu Sood's Upcoming Movie "Fateh" to Highlight Cyber-Secure Surveillance

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 9: Sparsh CCTV, India's leading brand in electronic surveillance, has partnered with the highly anticipated movie "Fateh," starring Sonu Sood. The film, set to release on January 10, 2025, centres around combating cybercrime, aligning seamlessly with Sparsh CCTV's mission to offer innovative surveillance solutions that ensure the security of captured data.

Sparsh CCTV specializes in cyber-secure surveillance systems, designed to protect against unauthorized access to data collected by its cameras. This partnership aims to raise awareness of how secure surveillance solutions can play a pivotal role in addressing modern threats while safeguarding businesses, homes, and communities.

Sonu Sood, Sparsh CCTV's brand ambassador and a leading voice in social causes, represents the brand's core values of trust, reliability, and innovation. His role in "Fateh" amplifies Sparsh's commitment to empowering individuals and organizations with secure surveillance solutions that blend advanced technology with ease of use.

The association with "Fateh" brings Sparsh's expertise in cyber-secure surveillance to the forefront, with its state-of-the-art cameras showcased in key scenes of the film. These integrations not only highlight their technical prowess but also demonstrate their importance in fostering a culture of safety and vigilance.

Sparsh CCTV's cameras are engineered with advanced cybersecurity features, ensuring that the data they capture is protected against unauthorized access. As pioneers in the Indian surveillance industry, Sparsh has consistently delivered solutions that meet the highest standards, including STQC certification, to secure both physical and digital spaces.

Sanjeev Sehgal, Founder & CEO of Sparsh CCTV, stated: "At Sparsh, we believe in taking bold steps to protect what matters most. That's why partnering with Fateh is more than just a collaborationit's a shared mission to inspire courage and action. Our advanced surveillance solutions that are proudly made in India ensure that communities, businesses, and individuals have the tools to stay secured and protected. This partnership is a significant step toward raising awareness about secure surveillance and its role in a safer India."

Sonu Sood, the film's lead actor and Sparsh CCTV's brand ambassador, shared, "As Sparsh CCTV's brand ambassador and the lead in Fateh, I'm honored to champion the cause of cybersecurity. Sparsh's innovative solutions are fortifying India's defenses, and I'm proud to contribute to this impactful mission.

By focusing on cyber-secure cameras that prioritize data protection, Sparsh CCTV continues to lead the charge in redefining the surveillance landscape in India. With this partnership, the brand aims to spark a dialogue about the role of secure surveillance in mitigating threats and building a safer future.

