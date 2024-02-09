SpeakIn Announces Strategic Acquisition of Innovative Solutions

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 9: SpeakIn, world's largest network of speakers, coaches and thought leaders, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Innovative Solutions, a Public Relations and Brand Management firm. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for both companies and strengthens SpeakIn's position to build and promote speaker brands globally as the company expands into 29 countries.

"SpeakIn works with established and upcoming speakers, coaches and thought leaders aka. experts, from the world over. While speaking itself is a huge step forward towards personal brand building, we continuously felt the need for a complete PR engine to promote our network of over 18,000 experts. With over 30 years of exemplary experience with the government, local and international media, there is no other leader like Arun Anand to do this. Arun has been a seasoned and a credible partner to political, business, and academic leaders and has helped them position their expertise across media channels. It is our honor to have joined hands, and I am sure SpeakIn experts can reach farther and higher, and can gain stronger brand positioning as a result of this acquisition," said Deepshikha Kumar, Founder - SpeakIn.

SpeakIn has been exceptional in finding the best of thought leaders globally. In addition to working with the tallest brand icons, SpeakIn continues to bring forward the best of new age experts, who can shine brighter with the right branding and PR. With Innovative Solutions' robust strength and support, SpeakIn will not only find speaking opportunities for experts but will also help them establish brand credibility in their areas of expertise.

Our collective strength will lie in the continued credibility of building genuine personal brands for the larger impact for society and clients. Speaking on behalf of Innovative Solutions, Arun Anand said, "Innovative Solutions would be able to add value to the existing operations of SpeakIn by enhancing the brand value of both the company as well as its experts. This would help SpeakIn to build and consolidate a vertical on PR and Brand Relations and help introduce training modules for SpeakIn experts, especially on behalf of companies which are looking to build stronger brands for their CEOs and top leaders as thought leaders via great content, speaking and PR opportunities."

Earlier this year, SpeakIn launched its SpeakIn Expert Marketing Program, which helps its experts sharpen their personal brand positioning and establish credibility in their respective areas of expertise. Currently, SpeakIn is working with several Fortune 500 companies to help their CEOs build stronger personal brands as thought leaders in their respective areas of expertise. With this partnership, this service will be scaled to impact CEOs and leaders across media channels.

The deal will be executed as an acquihire event, and the vertical integration will help SpeakIn serve its experts with marketing, PR and amplification services. "As we grow into multiple geographies, I think it is time to start focusing on how we can help experts reach wider audiences. We now have the supply side capacity to help experts grow further, so this acquisition has come at a perfect time," said Deepshikha Kumar.

Innovative Solutions is a decade old public relations, content creation, and brand management company that has worked with some of the leading entities in the corporate, think tanks, public sector and non-governmental sector in India as well as overseas. In addition to public relations and brand management, it has delivered impressive results for clients in the field of public advocacy and crisis communication resulting in more than 90 percent retention rate of its clients. It has a strong network in the national media space of India cutting across all Indian languages, and provides end to end services in the field of public relations and brand management to its clients.

SpeakIn is Asia's largest digital campus for 1:1 coaching and group speaker sessions. Helping professional learners solve their professional problems of leadership, motivation, diversity, sustainability and more, the sessions are delivered by a highly curated network of global CxOs, SMEs, Thought Leaders and Certified Coaches. Headquartered in Singapore, SpeakIn has served marquee clients like yourself, including Accenture, SAP, Shell, VISA and BCG. Over 1.5 million professionals in eight countries have learnt on the SpeakIn platform.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor